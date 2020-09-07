Coronavirus testing should be expanded "across the at risk sections of society", Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ashworth said the UK "went into this crisis with a lack of health resilience".

He is calling for UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to appear in the House of Commons "quickly" after a record rise in case numbers.

Ashworth added that the health secretary must "tell us what he is going to do to fix what has been a fiasco in testing".

"Nobody wants to see a national lockdown again," he said.