Coronavirus testing should be expanded "across the at risk sections of society", Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Ashworth said the UK "went into this crisis with a lack of health resilience".
He is calling for UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to appear in the House of Commons "quickly" after a record rise in case numbers.
Ashworth added that the health secretary must "tell us what he is going to do to fix what has been a fiasco in testing".
"Nobody wants to see a national lockdown again," he said.
Numbers on the rise in France
France’s health body, Sante Publique France, has confirmed 15,621 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend (Saturday and Sunday).
France hit a high of nearly 9,000 new cases on Friday.
More train services restored in England, Wales and Scotland
More train services in England, Wales and Scotland will run from Monday as schools reopen and people are encouraged to return to work.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators and Network Rail, says around 90% services will be running.
Rail passenger numbers are now back to about one-third of pre-pandemic levels.
Operators "want people to feel confident taking the train", said Rail Delivery Group boss Jacqueline Starr.
Train operators across the country have designed the new timetable, taking into consideration potentially busy stations and parts of routes that will experience higher demand for travel by schoolchildren.
Where possible, more frequent services will be put on or extra carriages added to create more room.
Staff will also be on hand to explain the rules on wearing face coverings and maintaining social distancing to older children.
Labour demands answers from UK health secretary
Labour has called on the government to explain how cases of coronavirus will be reduced, after nearly 3,000 new infections were reported in the country on Sunday.
The opposition has demanded UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock appear in the House of Commons today over the record rise.
Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the increase "combined with the ongoing testing fiasco where ill people are told to drive for miles for tests, and the poor performance of the contact tracing system, needs an explanation from ministers".
He added that Hancock should set out "what is being done to get testing back on track and bring case numbers down".
The health secretary said on Sunday it was important that people do not allow the virus "to infect their grandparents and to lead to the sorts of problems that we saw earlier in the year".
Last week, the government said it was working hard to rectify testing shortages.
As we indicated earlier, India recorded more than 90,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking its total above that of Brazil.
The country now has the second-largest number of confirmed cases in the world, 4,204,613. It has reported 71,642 deaths, the third highest after the US and Brazil.The surge in reported infections has mostly come from five states.
The rise comes as the government continues to lift restrictions to try to boost an economy that lost millions of jobs when the virus hit in March.
For the last seven days India's caseload has galloped, adding more than 75,000 daily infections per day.
Overall, since the start of the pandemic, 347,152 cases have been confirmed in the UK.
Two further deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of UK deaths to 41,551.
Australian hopes of millions of vaccine dozes
Australia says it will secure almost 85 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine if two promising trials prove successful.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country had struck two deals that would allow free doses to be rolled out in 2021 if they were approved for use.
Australia needs some hope today. And particularly in Victoria, they need some hope today. And so that is what we're here to deliver today. Today, we take another significant step to protect the health of Australians against the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Morrison estimated the cost to be A$1.7bn (£0.9bn; $1.24bn).Australia's 25 million people could begin receiving doses from January but there were "no guarantees", he said.
"However the agreement puts Australia at the top of the queue, if our medical experts give the vaccines the green light," the prime minister said.
One vaccine is from Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, while the other is a local one from the University of Queensland and CSL.
Australia has recorded more than 26,000 coronavirus cases and 769 deaths, most in the past two months after an outbreak in Victoria.
Welcome to our live coverage
Good morning and thank you for joining our rolling coverage
of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of today’s main developments:
India now has the second-highest number of infections
in the world, overtaking Brazil. It’s confirmed a surge of 90,000 new cases in
the last 24 hours – bringing the national total to 4,204,613. It’s death toll
is also the third-highest globally
The UK is also seeing a spike - on Sunday it recorded positive 2,988 cases - the highest daily increase since 22 May
Australia says it will secure almost 85 million
doses of a coronavirus vaccine if two promising trials prove successful. Prime
Minister Scott Morrison said the country had struck two deals that would allow
free doses to be rolled out in 2021 if they were approved for use.
The postponed Tokyo Olympic Games will go ahead
next year "with or without Covid", the vice-president of the
International Olympic Committee says
More than 27 million cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The number people who’ve died after contracting the disease has also risen to 883,000
