Separately, the travel company Tui has cancelled all holidays to a particular party resort on the Greek island of Zante, because of customers failing to follow coronavirus safety measures there.
Harry Theoharis, the Greek tourism minister, said his government was doing "everything in its power" to ensure visitors are kept safe.
He told the BBC's Today programme this morning that the average number of cases in Greece was falling and specific measures were being taken to target hotspots, but visitors did need to exercise restraint.
Johnson 'heartless' for not meeting bereaved families
Campaigners representing families whose loved ones have died from coronavirus are accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being "heartless" in declining to meet them.
Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice says it wrote to the prime minister five times to request a meeting.
Asked by reporters about the letters, Johnson said he would "of course" meet anyone bereaved by Covid-19, but days later he wrote to the group to say he was "unable" to.
The group, which says it represents 1,600 families, said it was "devastated" to receive the letter, which it has made public.
Jo Goodman, co-founder of the group, said: "The prime minister has done a 360 - dodging five letters, then agreeing on live TV to meet with us, and now quietly telling us he's too busy. It's heartless."
The Trump administration has indicated that it will not participate in international coalition efforts to find and distribute a vaccine for Covid-19 because the World Health Organization (WHO) is involved.
The Washington Post newspaper reported that the White House would not join 172 other countries participating in a WHO-led initiative to "ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines, once they are licensed and approved".
White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement that the US would "continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat the virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organisations influenced by the
corrupt World Health Organization and China".
Australia has technically lost its famous nickname as "The Lucky Country" and fallen into recession for the first time in almost three decades, the BBC's Australia correspondent Shaimaa Khalil reports.
GDP figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics have shown that the economy shrank by 7% in the last three months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
For young people who have recently joined the workforce, this is something they've never experienced before. Australia has had a steady economy growth for decades with strong coal, iron ore and natural gas exports to a surging China. Tourism has also been a big driver of growth.
But this year, the country was hit hard - twice.
When the bushfires ravaged through more than 12 million hectares, tourism was bashed and thousands of small business lost months of essential seasonal revenue.
Then the coronavirus became a global pandemic. Australia closed down its borders and imposed strict social distancing rules. Nearly 1 million people lost their jobs as a result.
Our education correspondent has been gathering
advice for all those anxious parents and children with first-day nerves.
Leading educational psychologist,
Daniel O'Hare, says there's a real need to recognise the physical, mental and
emotional impact of going back.
Children are likely to be
"drained" by the sudden "overload" of being in school after
being cocooned at home for so long, says Dr O'Hare. "It will be very new
to go back into that full-on setting with 30 children in a class."
Dr O'Hare says
parents can help reduce anxiety by letting children know what changes to
expect - how they will be in separate "bubbles", the one-way systems,
the transport arrangements, the changes to timetables and the hand washing.
Another
educational psychologist, Will Shield, based at the University of Exeter, says
children should be told that it's "absolutely OK to be concerned"
about going back and to talk about any particular worries.
Millions of pupils in England return after historic shutdown
Millions of
pupils in England are returning to school today after almost six months away.
Schools are
expected to look different, with one-way systems, screens keeping pupils apart
and staggered start times.
Many pupils will
be given inductions so they understand the new rules, such as staying in their
"bubble" groups and where to use social distancing. Teachers will be
assessing what and how much their pupils need to catch up.
Ministers
are urging parents to send their children back but it's unclear how many will do so,
although attendance is compulsory in England.
Some recent polls
suggest families are keen to see children back in class but others have not
been so positive.
In Scotland,
where pupils returned several weeks ago, official statistics show one in 10
pupils is absent. Pupils in Northern Ireland have already returned, and those
in Wales are returning later this week.
