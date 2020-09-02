EPA Copyright: EPA

The UK government and the devolved administrations are to hold urgent discussions later today about introducing new quarantine measures for travellers.

Scotland and Wales have already set out different rules affecting Greece, where the Covid-19 infection rate is rising.

Wales is quarantining people returning from the island of Zante, while Scotland will impose self-isolation from tomorrow for all parts of Greece.

Separately, the travel company Tui has cancelled all holidays to a particular party resort on the Greek island of Zante, because of customers failing to follow coronavirus safety measures there.

Harry Theoharis, the Greek tourism minister, said his government was doing "everything in its power" to ensure visitors are kept safe.

He told the BBC's Today programme this morning that the average number of cases in Greece was falling and specific measures were being taken to target hotspots, but visitors did need to exercise restraint.

