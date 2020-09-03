Hare are some of the stories that have broken in the latest few hours:
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has told health officials that a Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for distribution for certain groups by the start of November, according to media reports. This is an ambitious deadline leading to concern among some experts that the rush for a vaccine is being driven by the forthcoming presidential election rather than public health and safety
India has recorded another surge in daily infections, with 83,883 new cases. The total number now stands at 3.85 million, making it the world’s third most affected nation. The ministry said 1,043 people had died, taking the death toll to 67,376
A scathing report into the use of South Africa’s Covid-19 relief fund has revealed overpricing and potential fraud. Auditor General Kimi Makwetu called the findings “frightening”. In some cases, personal protective equipment was bought for five times more than the price advised by the national treasury
Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi has described as a “setup” her visit to a hair salon in breach of coronavirus rules. Ms Pelosi was pictured in the salon without a face covering, sparking accusations of hypocrisy as she has frequently criticised President Donald Trump for not wearing a mask
