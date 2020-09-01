Watch: If you need help, go and get help, Rashford says
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has spoken to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about forming a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands in a bid to help reduce child food poverty.
Pupils lost three months of learning, teachers in England say
Researchers at the National Foundation of Educational Research said that a quick catch-up was unlikely, as schools face having to balance education with social distancing over the coming months.
The 3,000 heads and teachers surveyed in about 2,200 schools said that the gap between rich and poor pupils had grown by almost half, and that boys were likely to be further behind.
Teachers urged better planning for possible future lockdowns and called for more and better IT equipment for pupils and staff.
More than a quarter of pupils (28%) were reported to have no access to a laptop or computer at home, with the researchers saying the government needed to be "much swifter" in providing technology.
Warning of 'chaos' as Portugal seen on brink of UK quarantine
Less than two weeks after Portugal was given an exemption from UK quarantine rules, the country could face losing it as cases rise.
Infection levels have reached 21.1 virus cases per 100,000 people over the last week, above the UK's threshold for reimposing quarantine of 20 cases per 100,000.
But with more than two million Britons visiting Portugal in a normal year, the prospect has raised alarm in the travel industry. The boss of British Airways' parent company said the "ever-changing" quarantine requirements meant "the UK has officially hung up the 'closed' sign".
In other cases where the UK government has imposed quarantine rules - including France, Spain and Croatia - travellers have faced a frantic and often expensive dash home to beat the deadline.
New face masks rules come into force in France
Lucy Williamson
BBC News, Paris
New rules on the wearing of face masks in workplace come into force in France. The government has been criticised on more than one occasion during this crisis, for confused messages on masks.
According to one paper, the rules for wearing masks in offices are now more complicated than French grammar.
Earlier this month, the employment ministry said face masks would be made systematic - that is "systematic", not "mandatory" - for all employees in shared workspaces, including corridors, meeting rooms and changing rooms.
Now it has published detailed criteria for when employees can remove their masks, with different measures required in different parts of the country, depending on how widely coronavirus is circulating there.
In less affected areas, masks can be temporarily removed if the building has enough ventilation, desks are divided by screens or staff wear visors.
In "red zones" like Paris, each employee needs four sq m (43 sq ft) of space around them if they want to take their mask off.
The country is facing its biggest test in tackling the virus since the end of lockdown, as schools reopen and people return to work after the summer break.
The number of new cases of coronavirus in France has risen to around 30,000 a week - up fourfold from the start of the summer.
Effort to fight child poverty; warning over pupils: News around UK
And here’s a round-up of the main stories from around the UK:
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who forced the government to extend free meals for children from poor families into the summer due to the pandemic, has now formed a task force with major food companies to tackle child food poverty in the long term
A survey of teachers suggests that children in England are three months behind in their studies as a result of school closures, with boys and pupils from poor families the worst affected
With Portugal beyond the level of infection where countries lose their safe travel corridor with the UK, the head of British Airways' parent company has warned imposing quarantine rules would create "chaos" for travellers
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a "national mission to create jobs" later when she unveils her programme for government for the next year
More than 300,000 pupils are returning to classes in Northern Ireland, with almost all schools open for the first time since mid-March
- Hong
Kong has started mass
coronavirus testing, under a new scheme backed by the Chinese government. The
voluntary mass testing is being conducted with the help of medical staff from
mainland China. A health workers union has criticised the effort as an
inefficient waste of resources while activists have said it could be used to
collect DNA samples
Hong Kong begins mass testing amid criticism
Mass coronavirus testing in Hong Kong has started, under a new scheme backed by the Chinese government.
But a number of pro-democracy leaders, fearing the mass collection of DNA by China, have called for a boycott.
The voluntary mass testing is being conducted with the help of medical staff from mainland China.
Since registration began on Saturday, more than 500,000 people have signed up to take the free tests, out of a population of 7.5 million.
But a health workers union has criticised the effort saying focused tests would be a much better way forward.
Authorities have dismissed the criticism as a smear campaign. They hope the universal testing effort will give an accurate picture of the spread and help to contain the pandemic.
Hong Kong has so far managed to keep the virus at a comparatively low level with just under 5,000 confirmed infections.
