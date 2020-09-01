People wearing face masks ride a subway train amid the coronavirus outbreak
Live

Hong Kong begins mass testing amid fears over data

preview
7,895
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Hugo Bachega

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: If you need help, go and get help, Rashford says

    Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has spoken to BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent about forming a taskforce with some of the UK's biggest food brands in a bid to help reduce child food poverty.

    Video content

    Video caption: Rashford tells BBC Breakfast he's assembled a team to support the National Food Strategy.

  2. Pupils lost three months of learning, teachers in England say

    Judith Burns

    Education reporter

    A class at Watlington Primary School, Oxfordshire
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Some primary pupils returned to class in June, but many have missed months of schooling

    A survey of teachers and head teachers suggests that children in England are three months behind in their learning as a result of the lockdown.

    Researchers at the National Foundation of Educational Research said that a quick catch-up was unlikely, as schools face having to balance education with social distancing over the coming months.

    The 3,000 heads and teachers surveyed in about 2,200 schools said that the gap between rich and poor pupils had grown by almost half, and that boys were likely to be further behind.

    Teachers urged better planning for possible future lockdowns and called for more and better IT equipment for pupils and staff.

    More than a quarter of pupils (28%) were reported to have no access to a laptop or computer at home, with the researchers saying the government needed to be "much swifter" in providing technology.

  3. Warning of 'chaos' as Portugal seen on brink of UK quarantine

    Algarve beach
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The UK provides Portugal's largest number of overseas tourists

    Less than two weeks after Portugal was given an exemption from UK quarantine rules, the country could face losing it as cases rise.

    Infection levels have reached 21.1 virus cases per 100,000 people over the last week, above the UK's threshold for reimposing quarantine of 20 cases per 100,000.

    But with more than two million Britons visiting Portugal in a normal year, the prospect has raised alarm in the travel industry. The boss of British Airways' parent company said the "ever-changing" quarantine requirements meant "the UK has officially hung up the 'closed' sign".

    "Another U-turn by the government, adding Portugal to the quarantine list, will cause further chaos and hardship for travellers," wrote Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, in the Times.

    In other cases where the UK government has imposed quarantine rules - including France, Spain and Croatia - travellers have faced a frantic and often expensive dash home to beat the deadline.

  4. New face masks rules come into force in France

    Lucy Williamson

    BBC News, Paris

    People wearing face masks are seen at work at a mega-campus for startups in Paris, France, on 31 August 2020
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Different measures are required in different parts of the country

    New rules on the wearing of face masks in workplace come into force in France. The government has been criticised on more than one occasion during this crisis, for confused messages on masks.

    According to one paper, the rules for wearing masks in offices are now more complicated than French grammar.

    Earlier this month, the employment ministry said face masks would be made systematic - that is "systematic", not "mandatory" - for all employees in shared workspaces, including corridors, meeting rooms and changing rooms.

    Now it has published detailed criteria for when employees can remove their masks, with different measures required in different parts of the country, depending on how widely coronavirus is circulating there.

    In less affected areas, masks can be temporarily removed if the building has enough ventilation, desks are divided by screens or staff wear visors.

    In "red zones" like Paris, each employee needs four sq m (43 sq ft) of space around them if they want to take their mask off.

    The country is facing its biggest test in tackling the virus since the end of lockdown, as schools reopen and people return to work after the summer break.

    The number of new cases of coronavirus in France has risen to around 30,000 a week - up fourfold from the start of the summer.

  5. Effort to fight child poverty; warning over pupils: News around UK

    Marcus Rashford
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Footballer Marcus Rashford has been campaigning over child food poverty during lockdown

    And here’s a round-up of the main stories from around the UK:

  6. Hong Kong begins mass testing amid criticism

    People queue up at a community testing centre in Hong Kong, China, on 1 September 2020
    Copyright: Reut
    Image caption: People queue at a community testing centre in Hong Kong

    Mass coronavirus testing in Hong Kong has started, under a new scheme backed by the Chinese government.

    But a number of pro-democracy leaders, fearing the mass collection of DNA by China, have called for a boycott.

    The voluntary mass testing is being conducted with the help of medical staff from mainland China.

    Since registration began on Saturday, more than 500,000 people have signed up to take the free tests, out of a population of 7.5 million.

    But a health workers union has criticised the effort saying focused tests would be a much better way forward.

    Authorities have dismissed the criticism as a smear campaign. They hope the universal testing effort will give an accurate picture of the spread and help to contain the pandemic.

    Hong Kong has so far managed to keep the virus at a comparatively low level with just under 5,000 confirmed infections.

  7. Welcome back to our live coverage

    And we are back to bring you all the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic which is affecting billions of people around the world.

    Here is what’s happening:

    • Hong Kong has started mass coronavirus testing, under a new scheme backed by the Chinese government. The voluntary mass testing is being conducted with the help of medical staff from mainland China. A health workers union has criticised the effort as an inefficient waste of resources while activists have said it could be used to collect DNA samples
    • In France, new rules on the wearing of face masks in workplaces come into force on Tuesday. Masks are being made "systematic" in all shared, enclosed spaces, but in the past 24 hours, the government has said that companies may be able to avoid the new regulation if rigorous social distancing measures are put in place instead
    • Schools and colleges in Russia start their new term, just as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is expected to pass one million
    • Nearly 1.4 million children in the Chinese city of Wuhan are back in school as the authorities have reopened every school and nursery in the city where the coronavirus pandemic started in December
    • More than 500 cases have been reported on the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia. Trade unions are threatening a general strike: they want to see urgent measures to curb the spread of the disease. The US territory of Guam has also reported 1,300 cases
Back to top