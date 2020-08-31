Hello and welcome back to our live reporting on the coronavirus pandemic around the world.
In the US nearly six million people have now been recorded as infected with the virus - we’ll be covering this and other stories as they happen. The main headlines on Monday:
The Australian state of Victoria reported its lowest rise in cases in nearly two months - with 73 new infections on Monday. A strict second lockdown was imposed in Melbourne in July to control a spike
India recorded 78,512 new infections, slightly fewer than on Sunday when it broke the global record for highest rise in cases in 24 hours
Authorities have sealed off a refugee camp in Gaza City and told people to stay indoors as Covid-19 cases spike. The densely-populated area has seen 171 infections in the past week
Lockdown has been lifted in Auckland, New Zealand, and schools allowed to re-open after restrictions were imposed on 12 August. Social gatherings remain limited to 10 and masks are mandatory nationwide on public transport
The head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said he would approve a drug before Stage 3 clinical trials were complete if it was “appropriate” - the agency has been under pressure from President Trump ahead of the presidential election in November
Venezuela will start using volunteers to test a vaccine Russia says it has developed - although international scientists say the drug has not passed all the required tests
