Here's a round-up of the main stories around the UK this morning:
University lecturers are warning that sending more than a million students around the country to resume face-to-face classes is a “recipe for disaster”. Universities say they are prepared but the UCU union says they risk becoming the “care homes of the second wave”
A leading Conservative backbencher has said it is becoming “increasingly difficult” to defend government policy amid a series of U-turns in its approach to the pandemic. Charles Walker, deputy chair of the 1922 Committee, told the Observer the sudden changes in policy created a "climate of uncertainty"
A memorial service for the villagers of Eyam, held annually to mark their sacrifice in quarantining themselves to avoid spreading the plague of 1665, is to be held online due to fears of coronavirus
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the nation "cannot let coronavirus define its future” as she prepares to set out her programme of government. She said she intends to “drive a strong recovery” and address Scotland’s “deep-seated challenges”
And David Arnold, the composer of five Bond movie soundtracks, has said the UK music industry is “on a precipice” due to coronavirus, because it is “almost impossible” for musicians to make a living without live performances
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live reporting on the coronavirus pandemic around the world.
Eight months after China first reported cases of a “mysterious flu”, global cases of coronavirus have now passed 25 million.
We’ll be reporting on this milestone, as well as other stories as they happen. The other main stories so far on Sunday:
India has broken the world record for the highest number of new cases recorded in one day. More than 78,000 infections were reported in 24 hours
There’s outrage in Germany over the use of far-right and Nazi symbols at “anti-corona” demonstrations outside the parliament in Berlin. More than 300 people were arrested at protests against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday
Thousands have protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his government’s handling of the pandemic as he also faces a corruption trial
New restrictions come into force on Sunday in South Korea where the infection rate is alarming officials. From 9pm-5am restaurants, bars and bakeries will be take-away only in the Seoul area for at least one week. The country reported 299 new infections on Saturday
And as school pupils return this week in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has written an open letter to parents saying that refusing to send their children into class risks putting a “huge dent in their future life chances"
