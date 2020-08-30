People wearing masks in central Hong Kong
Live

Grim milestone as virus cases top 25m globally

preview
3,993
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Alix Kroeger

All times stated are UK

  1. UK morning summary

    Students at the Bodleian library after Covid measures
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: University lecturers want to halt the return to campuses to prevent a "Covid avalanche"

    Here's a round-up of the main stories around the UK this morning:

  2. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome to our live reporting on the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

    Eight months after China first reported cases of a “mysterious flu”, global cases of coronavirus have now passed 25 million.

    We’ll be reporting on this milestone, as well as other stories as they happen. The other main stories so far on Sunday:

    • India has broken the world record for the highest number of new cases recorded in one day. More than 78,000 infections were reported in 24 hours
    • There’s outrage in Germany over the use of far-right and Nazi symbols at “anti-corona” demonstrations outside the parliament in Berlin. More than 300 people were arrested at protests against coronavirus restrictions on Saturday
    • Thousands have protested against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his government’s handling of the pandemic as he also faces a corruption trial
    • New restrictions come into force on Sunday in South Korea where the infection rate is alarming officials. From 9pm-5am restaurants, bars and bakeries will be take-away only in the Seoul area for at least one week. The country reported 299 new infections on Saturday
Back to top