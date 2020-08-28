Countries across western Europe are announcing tougher rules to try and control the spread of the virus, as cases continue to rise.
In France, a mask-wearing order has been expanded across Paris. The country on Thursday reported its highest one-day total of new Covid-19 infections since the end of March.
France is testing at greater levels than it was then, but officials acknowledge that this does not explain away a steep rise in infections in recent weeks.
There is an "undeniable resurgence of the epidemic", said Prime Minister Jean Castex, after it was revealed that the number of "red zones" where the virus is in active circulation had risen from two to 21.
Meanwhile in Spain, children as young as six will be required to cover their mouth and nose while at school.
In Germany, officials have called on citizens to stop travelling to countries and regions deemed "high risk" and a ban on major events has been extended until the end of the year. Most states have agreed to introduce a €50 (£45) fine for people who fail to wear a mask in areas where they're mandatory.
Countries across western Europe are announcing tougher infection control measures, as cases surge on the continent. France has made mask-wearing mandatory across Paris, Germany will fine people €50 fine for not wearing a mask in places where it’s mandatory, and in Spain, children as young as six will be required to wear face coverings at school
US President Donald Trump has accepted the Republican nomination for November’s election in front of a crowd of more than 1,000 people. The audience was seated on white chairs placed just inches from each other on the White House's South Lawn, with little sign of social distancing or mask-wearing. The Trump campaign says it took appropriate health precautions
A UK study suggests the risk posed by Covid-19 to children with no underlying health conditions is “tiny” - although the risk is higher for black children, children with health conditions and very young babies
Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and the Czech Republic will now need to quarantine for two weeks when they return to the UK, if they arrive after 04:00 BST on Saturday. However, people can now return from Cuba without needing to self-isolate because of a drop in cases there
In the UK, secondary pupils will now have to wear face coverings in school corridors in local lockdown areas of England, after the government reversed its guidance.
The riskiest areas of schools
Schools and colleges look very different this term to how many pupils will remember them.
Although the risks to children and teenagers are low, schools are taking extra steps to ensure they do everything they can to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Guidance has been given by individual governments, but it's down to headteachers and staff to decide what works best for their school, staff and pupils.
BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster looks at the riskiest areas of schools and some of the ideas being used to help stop Covid-19. Have a watch.
'Reassuring' study of children's 'tiny' coronavirus risk
Researchers say parents should be "reassured" Covid-19 has not caused the deaths of any otherwise healthy schoolchildren in the UK.
A new study of children with coronavirus in hospitals across England, Wales and Scotland has shown their risk of needing treatment for Covid-19 is "tiny" and critical care "even tinier".
However, black children, those who are obese and very young babies have a slightly higher risk.
The findings of the study, published in The BMJ, were seen in advance by England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty and formed part of the evidence behind a joint statement from the UK's top doctors on Sunday reassuring parents and teachers on the safety of children returning to school.
It comes as schools in England and Wales prepare to reopen. Pupils in Scotland and Northern Ireland are already back in classrooms.
