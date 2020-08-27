We reported yesterday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had quietly changed its guidance on testing, to say that people who’ve come into contact with someone confirmed to have the virus now don’t need to get tested themselves.
Now CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield has defended that decision, telling US media that the new guidelines, which were “co-ordinated in conjunction with the White House Coronavirus Task Force”, had “received appropriate attention, consultation and input from task force experts”.
The change has come as confirmed daily new cases of the virus fall in the US.
However, experts say this is at least partly due to a fall in the rate of testing.
India hits another record for new cases
Krutika Pathi
BBC News, Delhi
EPACopyright: EPA
India reported a new record of daily infections on Wednesday as
more than 76,000 tested positive across the country. Simultaneously, fatalities
also crossed 60,000 yesterday, which means the South Asian country has the
fourth highest death toll in the world.
India has confirmed more than
three million cases so far, with the latest million taking just 15 days to
reach. In comparison, the country took 21 days to confirm two million cases and
167 days to reach the first million.
When India first went into a strict lockdown in March,
it was clear that the urban and metropolitan cities were at the centre of the
outbreak.
While that continues to be the case, experts have started to warn
that the virus is slowly spreading into more far-flung and rural parts of the
country. Most recently, a remote tribe in India's
Andamans archipelago became the latest to record its first cases of the virus.
But India’s
government has consistently pointed towards a high recovery rate as a sign of
success in its battle against Covid-19. For every 100 infected, approximately
76 have recovered, contributing to a low case fatality ratio of around 1.8%.
Rolls-Royce reports record loss as travel slumps
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Engineering giant Rolls-Royce, which makes jet engines, has reported record losses after the pandemic caused demand for air travel to slump.
The firm reported a pre-tax loss of £5.4bn for the first half of this year.
The move is part of a previously announced cost-cutting exercise that will see the company slash its global workforce by a fifth, following the drastic fall in air travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mohammed Iqbal, the Labour Leader of Pendle Council – where the
initiative is being trialled along with Blackburn with Darwen, and Oldham –
welcomed the idea but said the amount of money being offered was “a slap in the
face” for people who test positive.
He called for those self-isolating to be paid the living wage –
around £50 a day – and said the lack of incentive to self-isolate was contributing
to the high rates of infection in areas of the country like Pendle.
Welcome to our live coronavirus coverage
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Good morning from London, where your live page team is reporting from today.
To help you catch up, here’s a summary of the main headlines.
South Korea has recorded its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since 7 March. South Korean public health body KCDC reported 441 new cases, 434 of which were locally-transmitted
People on low incomes in parts of England with high rates of the virus will be paid £13 a day if they need to self-isolate, up to £182. The scheme, which will apply to people who claim Universal Credit or Working Tax Credit and can’t work from home, comes into force on Tuesday. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says the payment goes “nowhere near far enough”
US public health body the CDC has defended controversial changes to its guidelines, which now say people who come into contact with someone with the virus don't need to get tested themselves. The CDC’s director says the changes came after "appropriate" consultation with experts
A remote tribe in India’s Andamans archipelago has recorded its first cases of coronavirus. Four members of the Greater Andamanese tribe have tested positive, two of whom have been admitted to hospital, a health official told the BBC
Flights within China are expected to fully recover by the start of September, travel data firm ForwardKeys says. This month domestic arrivals at Chinese airports reached 86% of 2019 levels
Victoria state in Australia, which is currently in a second lockdown, has reported 113 new cases - its lowest daily rise in nearly two months. Just a few weeks ago the state hit a one-day high of 700 new cases, but strict lockdown measures have helped ease its surge
There have now been more than 24.1m confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and more than 825,000 deaths, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University
Live Reporting
Edited by Sean Fanning
All times stated are UK
Get involved
CDC boss defends controversial guidance change
We reported yesterday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had quietly changed its guidance on testing, to say that people who’ve come into contact with someone confirmed to have the virus now don’t need to get tested themselves.
Now CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield has defended that decision, telling US media that the new guidelines, which were “co-ordinated in conjunction with the White House Coronavirus Task Force”, had “received appropriate attention, consultation and input from task force experts”.
The change has come as confirmed daily new cases of the virus fall in the US.
However, experts say this is at least partly due to a fall in the rate of testing.
India hits another record for new cases
Krutika Pathi
BBC News, Delhi
India reported a new record of daily infections on Wednesday as more than 76,000 tested positive across the country. Simultaneously, fatalities also crossed 60,000 yesterday, which means the South Asian country has the fourth highest death toll in the world.
India has confirmed more than three million cases so far, with the latest million taking just 15 days to reach. In comparison, the country took 21 days to confirm two million cases and 167 days to reach the first million.
When India first went into a strict lockdown in March, it was clear that the urban and metropolitan cities were at the centre of the outbreak.
While that continues to be the case, experts have started to warn that the virus is slowly spreading into more far-flung and rural parts of the country. Most recently, a remote tribe in India's Andamans archipelago became the latest to record its first cases of the virus.
But India’s government has consistently pointed towards a high recovery rate as a sign of success in its battle against Covid-19. For every 100 infected, approximately 76 have recovered, contributing to a low case fatality ratio of around 1.8%.
Rolls-Royce reports record loss as travel slumps
Engineering giant Rolls-Royce, which makes jet engines, has reported record losses after the pandemic caused demand for air travel to slump.
The firm reported a pre-tax loss of £5.4bn for the first half of this year.
On Wednesday, it confirmed plans to close factories in Nottinghamshire and Lancashire, as part of plans to cut 3,000 jobs across the UK.
The move is part of a previously announced cost-cutting exercise that will see the company slash its global workforce by a fifth, following the drastic fall in air travel because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more.
Health secretary defends self-isolation payment
The health secretary has defended a scheme offering workers on low incomes in parts of England where there are high rates of coronavirus up to £182 if they have to self-isolate.
Some council leaders have said the payment is not enough of an incentive to ensure people to stay at home from work.
But Matt Hancock told BBC Breakfast the payment was in addition to other benefits people may receive and would make sure people "don't lose out from doing the right thing".
He said it would initially be trialled in Blackburn with Darwen, Pendle and Oldham because these areas had the most "acute need" but had the potential to be rolled out further if it was successful.
Latest from the UK
If you’re joining us from the UK here’s the latest stories you need to know about this morning.
South Korea sees highest rise in cases since 7 March
South Korea has recorded 441 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - the highest single-day rise in new cases since 7 March.
Of these new cases 434 were locally transmitted, and 313 were from Seoul, the health ministry says.
More than 900 of the country’s current cases have been linked to a cluster around the Sarang-jeil church in Seoul.
Early in the pandemic, South Korea was praised for its effective controlling of the spread of the virus, including widespread testing and thorough contact-tracing.
Self-isolation payment is ‘a slap in the face’ – council leader
A scheme which allows people on low incomes in parts of England where there are high rates of coronavirus to claim up to £182 if they have to self-isolate offers “no incentive” to stay at home, one council leader has said.
Mohammed Iqbal, the Labour Leader of Pendle Council – where the initiative is being trialled along with Blackburn with Darwen, and Oldham – welcomed the idea but said the amount of money being offered was “a slap in the face” for people who test positive.
He called for those self-isolating to be paid the living wage – around £50 a day – and said the lack of incentive to self-isolate was contributing to the high rates of infection in areas of the country like Pendle.
Welcome to our live coronavirus coverage
Good morning from London, where your live page team is reporting from today.
To help you catch up, here’s a summary of the main headlines.