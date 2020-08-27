Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

We reported yesterday that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had quietly changed its guidance on testing, to say that people who’ve come into contact with someone confirmed to have the virus now don’t need to get tested themselves.

Now CDC Director Dr Robert Redfield has defended that decision, telling US media that the new guidelines, which were “co-ordinated in conjunction with the White House Coronavirus Task Force”, had “received appropriate attention, consultation and input from task force experts”.

The change has come as confirmed daily new cases of the virus fall in the US.

However, experts say this is at least partly due to a fall in the rate of testing.