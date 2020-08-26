In Scotland, all
pupils over the age of 12 will have to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas
from 31 August. On school buses, everyone over the age of five will have to
wear face coverings. They will not have to wear them in classrooms.
The advice is similar in Northern
Ireland, with changes also coming into affect from Monday. Education
Minister Peter Weir said guidance on face coverings would be updated to include
wearing them in the corridors of post-primary schools.
The advice for secondary school pupils in England is that
"schools will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal
areas if they believe that is right in their particular circumstances".
However, in areas where transmission of the virus is high -
and where government interventions such as local lockdowns are in place - face
coverings will be mandatory for pupils in year 7 and above in parts of schools
where social distancing is not possible. This will not include in classrooms
during lessons, where the government says they could "inhibit learning".
The new guidance also applies to further education colleges, but not to primary schools.
In Wales, the use of
face coverings is "advised in circumstances where it may be difficult to
stay two metres away from others". A decision about whether they will be
required for schoolchildren is expected today.
The government has reversed its guidance so that secondary
pupils – those aged from 11 to 16 – in England will have to wear masks in school corridors in local lockdown
areas.
Head teachers in any secondary school will also have the
"flexibility" to introduce masks in their schools.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says it follows updated
advice from the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Department for Education says that, for most areas of
England, it is keeping its recommendation against using face coverings – but
that schools will be able to make their own decision whether to ask pupils and
staff to wear them.
This will be in "communal areas" of schools such
as corridors, where it is difficult to have social distancing, and when schools
"believe that is right in their particular circumstances".
Secondary school pupils in Scotland and Northern Ireland
will have to wear face coverings between lessons from Monday.
The number of new cases of the virus continues to fall in the US - however, experts point to both an increase in mask-wearing, and a fall in the number of tests being carried out. More than 1,000 deaths are still being reported per day in the country
Meanwhile, US First Lady Melania Trump acknowledged the pain caused by the pandemic, and offered her sympathy to people who have lost loved ones at a speech at the Republican National Convention
In the UK, secondary school pupils in England will have to wear masks in school corridors in local lockdown areas, after the government reversed its guidance
Spain is going to call in the army to help identify people who’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. The government says it will make 2,000 soldiers trained in tracking available to regions, which are responsible for healthcare
German coalition parties have agreed to extend measures to counter the economic impact of the pandemic, such as prolonging short-term work subsidies, and bridging aid for small and medium-sized companies. It was also announced yesterday that the German economy contracted by a record 9.7%
There have now been more than 23.9m confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and almost 820,000 people have died, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University
