That depends on where you live.

In Scotland, all pupils over the age of 12 will have to wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas from 31 August. On school buses, everyone over the age of five will have to wear face coverings. They will not have to wear them in classrooms.

The advice is similar in Northern Ireland, with changes also coming into affect from Monday. Education Minister Peter Weir said guidance on face coverings would be updated to include wearing them in the corridors of post-primary schools.

The advice for secondary school pupils in England is that "schools will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal areas if they believe that is right in their particular circumstances".

However, in areas where transmission of the virus is high - and where government interventions such as local lockdowns are in place - face coverings will be mandatory for pupils in year 7 and above in parts of schools where social distancing is not possible. This will not include in classrooms during lessons, where the government says they could "inhibit learning".

The new guidance also applies to further education colleges, but not to primary schools.

In Wales, the use of face coverings is "advised in circumstances where it may be difficult to stay two metres away from others". A decision about whether they will be required for schoolchildren is expected today.