New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has echoed what many of us have probably been thinking, calling 2020 a "frankly terrible year".
She has extended lockdown measures in Auckland, the country's biggest city, until at least midnight on Sunday, adding that Covid-19 is "a hard reality to accept".
"We know it's been tough. I know there are many who've found it harder this time," she said, adding: "In a world where 2020 has frankly, been terrible, we are strong, we have been kind, and we are doing really well... if any one country knows how to bounce back, it is us."
New Zealand has had success containing coronavirus, and went 102 days without a community transmission before a new cluster was detected in Auckland earlier this month.
Everyone will also be required to wear masks on public transport. "If Covid can spread on a bus, and we know masks make a difference, let's wear masks," Ardern said.
'A hard reality to accept': The latest picture from around the world
Here are the main international headlines this Monday, to bring you up to speed.
We’ll start by telling you about coronavirus measures in New Zealand - which earlier in the pandemic went 102 days without a community transmission. Now, amid a resurgence in new cases, restrictions in Auckland are being extended until the end of the week
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced it will be compulsory to wear masks on public transport throughout New Zealand - bringing it in line with many other countries
The US Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorisation for the use of blood plasma. The method, which uses antibody-rich plasma from those who have already recovered from the virus, has already been used on more than 70,000 patients in the US.
Officials in South Korea say the number of new cases is increasing in each of its 17 regions. Masks have to be worn in the capital, Seoul, in both indoor and outdoor public places, under new rules introduced today
In Europe, France reported 4,897 new infections in a 24-hour period on Sunday. It’s the highest daily level since May
There’s been a steady rise in Italy recently - with 1,210 new cases on Sunday and 1,071 on Saturday. But the government there says it’s not considering a new lockdown
Labour has warned that job losses triggered by the pandemic will deepen regional inequality, with areas like north west England - where 10% of the workforce is employed in retail - among the hardest hit.
