Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her handling of the pandemic Image caption: Jacinda Ardern has been praised for her handling of the pandemic

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has echoed what many of us have probably been thinking, calling 2020 a "frankly terrible year".

She has extended lockdown measures in Auckland, the country's biggest city, until at least midnight on Sunday, adding that Covid-19 is "a hard reality to accept".

"We know it's been tough. I know there are many who've found it harder this time," she said, adding: "In a world where 2020 has frankly, been terrible, we are strong, we have been kind, and we are doing really well... if any one country knows how to bounce back, it is us."

New Zealand has had success containing coronavirus, and went 102 days without a community transmission before a new cluster was detected in Auckland earlier this month.

Everyone will also be required to wear masks on public transport. "If Covid can spread on a bus, and we know masks make a difference, let's wear masks," Ardern said.