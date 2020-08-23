Nationwide social distancing restrictions are now in place across South Korea as health officials warn of a rapidly worsening situation in a country that months ago seemed to have Covid-19 under tight control.
More than 800,000 people have now died worldwide, according to the tally kept by US-based Johns Hopkins University
In the UK, Chief Medical Adviser Chris Whitty has warned that children would be more harmed by not returning to school than they would be if they caught coronavirus. He said that while “the chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small”, missing lessons “damages children in the long run”
In England, from Friday police will be able to fine people up to £10,000 for organising illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, such as raves
In India, the number of confirmed cases of the virus has exceeded three million. The country has the highest rate of new infections in the world, and the third-highest number of cases after the US and Brazil.
South Korea has reported its highest single-day rise in cases (397) since early March. It comes as stricter social distancing rules, previously in place just in the capital Seoul, come into force nationwide
The Irish parliament is going to be recalled early from its summer recess because of a growing scandal over a parliamentary Golf Society dinner held last week just hours after the government tightened coronavirus restrictions. The agriculture minister, who attended, has already resigned over it
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said that if elected in November, he would be willing to enforce a national lockdown in response to a second surge of the virus if scientists recommended doing so
'Missing school will harm children more than the virus'
Children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school next month than if they catch coronavirus, the UK's chief medical adviser says.
Prof Chris Whitty said "the chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small" - but missing lessons "damages children in the long run".
It comes as millions of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to return to school within weeks.
Prof Whitty also said Covid-19 would be a challenge for at least nine months.
He warned that it was unlikely a vaccine would be ready before the end of the year, but said there was a "reasonable chance" a successful jab could be ready for the following winter in 2021-22.
The government has said all pupils, in all year groups, in England will be expected to return to class full-time in September. Schools have already reopened in Scotland.
South Korean restrictions come into force
Nationwide social distancing restrictions are now in place across South Korea as health officials warn of a rapidly worsening situation in a country that months ago seemed to have Covid-19 under tight control.
From today, there are restrictions on large gatherings such as religious services, and nightclubs, karaoke bars, internet cafes and beaches have been closed.
The measures previously only applied to the capital Seoul, but have been extended to the rest of the country because of a surge in new cases.
On Sunday, the country reported its highest single-day rise in cases since early March. As of midnight on Saturday there were 397 new infections, the latest rise in more than a week of three-digit daily increases. Most of these cases were in the greater Seoul region.
