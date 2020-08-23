Video content Video caption: Balance of risk "strongly in favour" of return to school, says Chris Whitty Balance of risk "strongly in favour" of return to school, says Chris Whitty

Children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school next month than if they catch coronavirus, the UK's chief medical adviser says.

Prof Chris Whitty said "the chances of children dying from Covid-19 are incredibly small" - but missing lessons "damages children in the long run".

It comes as millions of pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are due to return to school within weeks.

Prof Whitty also said Covid-19 would be a challenge for at least nine months.

He warned that it was unlikely a vaccine would be ready before the end of the year, but said there was a "reasonable chance" a successful jab could be ready for the following winter in 2021-22.

The government has said all pupils, in all year groups, in England will be expected to return to class full-time in September. Schools have already reopened in Scotland.

