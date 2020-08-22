Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Visits from British partygoers and other tourists were an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic for the Slovak capital Bratislava - and now it is struggling to claw back its depleted industry.

Slovakia was praised for its swift, decisive response to the virus, which included shutting its borders to tourists, but it has come at a price.

I spoke to speedboat captain Frantisek "Frank" Fabian.

"We've recorded a significant drop in demand this year," he told me. "It's growing again now, but April and May were down to zero. June - maybe 5% compared with last year. July might have been 15%, August 20-25%."

The speedboats are just one part of a wider tour operator business which, according to Frank, has only been able to survive thanks to state aid and cuts to investment, marketing and salaries.

