The transport secretary said his wife had been called by the Border Force to check she was quarantining

More now on the story dominating UK headlines this morning - the government's decision to impose quarantine rules on tourists returning from Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells BBC Breakfast the UK is investigating options such as targeting specific regions of foreign countries or airport testing to reduce the impact of mandatory self-isolation on travellers.

But these selective approaches were "not straightforward", he says, adding that evidence suggests a single test on entry to the UK would only catch 7% of asymptomatic cases.

There is "a case for regionalisation", and the UK would be interested in exempting islands, which are more geographically isolated - but the lack of access to detailed regional data could make it difficult to make more targeted decisions, he argues.

Asked about multiple people telling the BBC that quarantine rules were being flouted at airports, with arrivals "openly bragging about not filling in the forms”, Mr Shapps said it was not true that no one was checking, adding that his own wife had been called by Border Force officials to check she was quarantining.

He said some people had been penalised for breaking quarantine but said detailed figures were not yet available.

"You can end up with a criminal record by not doing the right thing here," he warned. "You’re putting other people’s lives at risk."