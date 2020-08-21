'There is a case' for regional quarantine, says UK minister
More now on the story dominating UK headlines this morning - the government's decision to impose quarantine rules on tourists returning from Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tells BBC Breakfast the UK is investigating options such as targeting specific regions of foreign countries or airport testing to reduce the impact of mandatory self-isolation on travellers.
But these selective approaches were "not straightforward", he says, adding that evidence suggests a single test on entry to the UK would only catch 7% of asymptomatic cases.
There is "a case for regionalisation", and the UK would be interested in exempting islands, which are more geographically isolated - but the lack of access to detailed regional data could make it difficult to make more targeted decisions, he argues.
Asked about multiple people telling the BBC that quarantine rules were being flouted at airports, with arrivals "openly bragging about not filling in the forms”, Mr Shapps said it was not true that no one was checking, adding that his own wife had been called by Border Force officials to check she was quarantining.
He said some people had been penalised for breaking quarantine but said detailed figures were not yet available.
"You can end up with a criminal record by not doing the right thing here," he warned. "You’re putting other people’s lives at risk."
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme his country is in "constant dialogue" with the UK to "see whether it would be possible to have a more nuanced approach", such as imposing quarantine restrictions on a regional basis.
The ambassador says that Croatia's virus cases are concentrated in areas such as the capital, Zagreb, while popular tourist destinations for Britons, including Dubrovnik and the islands, have few infections.
This approach is already taken by Germany, Mr Pokaz said. Alternatively, he called for the UK to allow people to take tests before travelling so that people with negative results could avoid quarantine.
Croatia has 7,329 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and 168 deaths linked to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Your UK morning summary
Here’s a quick summary of the main stories from the UK to bring you up to speed this morning:
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's Helier, Penny and Joseph with you today - we'll be bringing you the latest developments, and analysis from our teams from around the world.
Here are some of the main global headlines:
South Korea has seen its highest daily rise in
coronavirus cases since early March, recording 324 new cases, as a cluster of
cases in the capital Seoul are linked to churches
In a speech accepting the Democratic presidential
nomination, Joe Biden criticised Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic,
saying he “has failed in his most basic duty to the nation: he has
failed to protect us"
The Australian state of Victoria has seen daily cases drop under 200 for the first time in over a month. Prime Minister Scott Morrison called it "a week of increased hope" - but officials said it was still too early to ease lockdown restrictions
Morocco has tightened restrictions on movement in
Casablanca and Marrakesh, while the king has warned there could be a full lockdown if cases continue to surge.
More than 22.5
million cases have now been reported globally and there have been more than 790,000 deaths linked to Covid-19,
according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.
Here are some of the main global headlines: