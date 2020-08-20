Passengers arrive at Rome"s international airport of Leonardo Da Vinci in Fiumicino, Italy, 17 August 2020
Live

Spain and Italy log highest virus cases in months

preview
11,753
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Deirdre Finnerty

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Europe sees surge in cases

    Health workers wearing overalls and protective masks perform swab tests to passengers from Spain at the Caselle airport in Turin, Italy, 17 August 2020.
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Italy has imposed mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain

    Countries across Europe are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, with several posting their highest figures in months:

    • Spain reported 3,715 new infections in its daily count on Wednesday - the highest figure since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June
    • Italy reported 642 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking its highest daily jump since late May
    • Germany's daily figures on Thursday showed 1,707 new cases, in its highest toll since April

    Several European countries have introduced travel restrictions in addition to measures on social distancing and mask-wearing in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

  2. India reports record daily jump in infections

    Indian health workers collect swab samples from migrant workers as they arrive in Delhi in search of work
    Copyright: EPA

    India has reported a record daily increase of 69,672 coronavirus infections.

    The total number of cases in the country now stands at about 2.84 million, according to official data published on Thursday.

    A further 997 deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 53,886.

    India is behind only the US and Brazil in terms of numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.

    Read more: How many Covid-19 deaths is India missing?

  3. Virus-hit Qantas posts £1bn annual loss

    People react as they watch the last Qantas 747 jet depart Sydney Airport in July
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Qantas retired its last Boeing 747 jets months earlier than planned because of the pandemic

    Australian airline Qantas has reported an annual loss of almost A$2bn (£1bn; $1.4bn) as it struggles to deal with the impact of the pandemic.

    The global airline industry has been hit hard by travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

    Qantas has announced thousands of job cuts amid what it describes as the worst trading conditions in its 100-year history.

    "The impact of Covid on all airlines is clear. It's devastating and it will be a question of survival for many," Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.

    "Recovery will take time and it will be choppy.”

    Read more here

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Our teams from around the world are again ready to bring you the latest developments.

    • Countries in Europe are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, with Spain, Italy and Germany reporting their highest daily figures in months
    • Australian airline Qantas has reported an annual loss of almost A$2bn (£1bn; $1.4bn) as it deals with the impact of the pandemic
    • India reported a record daily increase of 69,652 infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases there to 2.84 million
    • Concerns are rising over an outbreak in South Korea as the country sees a spike in new cases linked mostly to a church
    • The US Democratic Party is holding its convention as a virtual event of pre-recorded and live speeches amid coronavirus restrictions
    • More than 22 million cases have now been reported globally and more than 787,000 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University
Back to top