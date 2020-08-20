Countries across Europe are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, with several posting their highest figures in months: Several European countries have introduced travel restrictions in addition to measures on social distancing and mask-wearing in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
Europe sees surge in cases
Countries across Europe are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, with several posting their highest figures in months:
Several European countries have introduced travel restrictions in addition to measures on social distancing and mask-wearing in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
India reports record daily jump in infections
India has reported a record daily increase of 69,672 coronavirus infections.
The total number of cases in the country now stands at about 2.84 million, according to official data published on Thursday.
A further 997 deaths were reported, taking the total number of fatalities to 53,886.
India is behind only the US and Brazil in terms of numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.
Read more: How many Covid-19 deaths is India missing?
Virus-hit Qantas posts £1bn annual loss
Australian airline Qantas has reported an annual loss of almost A$2bn (£1bn; $1.4bn) as it struggles to deal with the impact of the pandemic.
The global airline industry has been hit hard by travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus.
Qantas has announced thousands of job cuts amid what it describes as the worst trading conditions in its 100-year history.
"The impact of Covid on all airlines is clear. It's devastating and it will be a question of survival for many," Qantas Group chief executive Alan Joyce said in a statement.
"Recovery will take time and it will be choppy.”
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Our teams from around the world are again ready to bring you the latest developments.