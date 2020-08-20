EPA Copyright: EPA Italy has imposed mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain Image caption: Italy has imposed mandatory coronavirus testing for travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain

Countries across Europe are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases, with several posting their highest figures in months:

Spain reported 3,715 new infections in its daily count on Wednesday - the highest figure since the country came out of a strict lockdown in late June

Italy reported 642 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking its highest daily jump since late May

Germany's daily figures on Thursday showed 1,707 new cases, in its highest toll since April

Several European countries have introduced travel restrictions in addition to measures on social distancing and mask-wearing in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.