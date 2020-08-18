While universities will be limited by capacity, they will “bend over backwards” to accept students if they can, after the government changed how A-level grades were awarded, the head of the UK’s university admissions service said.

In the U-turn announced on Monday, ministers in England, Northern Ireland and Wales said grades could now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than an algorithm, following widespread criticism.

Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said 69% of students had already got a place at their first choice university.

However, for others, she said universities would have to consider coronavirus safety measures and whether there was capacity on courses, when deciding whether to accept students whose grades now met the requirements after the government U-turn.

You can read more on the implications of the U-turn for universities here.