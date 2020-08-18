Day One of the Democratic Party convention is over - and we now know a little more about what a virtual political event looks and feels like in the year of coronavirus.
Without the passionate crowd to react to speeches, it was left to the event organisers to manufacture some energy and emotion among the audience watching at home.
Cue A-list celebrities, heart-wrenching personal stories and political speeches cut much shorter than in conventions past.
Universities will ‘bend over backwards’ to take students
While
universities will be limited by capacity, they will “bend over backwards” to
accept students if they can, after the government changed how A-level grades
were awarded, the head of the UK’s university admissions service said.
In the U-turn announced on Monday, ministers in England, Northern Ireland and Wales
said grades could now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than an
algorithm, following widespread criticism.
Clare
Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said 69% of students had already got
a place at their first choice university.
However,
for others, she said universities would have to consider coronavirus
safety measures and whether there was capacity on courses, when deciding
whether to accept students whose grades now met the requirements after the government
U-turn.
You can
read more on the implications of the U-turn for universities here.
University system left in ‘complete chaos’
BBCCopyright: BBC
The U-turn on how A-level grades were calculated should have been made earlier to
avoid the “complete chaos” the university system has now been left in, Labour
has said.
On
Monday, ministers in England, Northern Ireland and Wales announced A-level grades
could now be based on teachers’ assessments rather than an algorithm, following
criticism from students, teachers and some Tory MPs.
Shadow
universities minister Emma Hardy told BBC Breakfast it was “frustrating” the
decision had not been made last week and the delay had caused “a massive headache”
for universities.
Since
results day on Thursday, she said some students had already accepted their second choice of university, while many courses had been filled up, meaning universities might not
have the capacity to take more students, especially with social distancing in
place.
Education secretary 'incredibly sorry' for exams U-turn distress
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
The UK's education secretary has defended the timing of his decision to change the way A-level results are calculated, following criticism that the U-turn meant some pupils had already missed out on university places, with some institutions unable to take any more students.
Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that before results day there had been a cross-party consensus that standardising teacher-assessed grades was the right approach and the government had been confident the system it had put in place was robust.
However, on Monday the government said A-level grades could now be based on unstandardised teachers' assessment, rather than an algorithm.
Williamson said this decision had been taken because "there was mounting evidence there were flaws within that algorithm" which meant too many children had not got the grades they deserved.
He said he was "incredibly sorry for the distress this has caused" but refused to say whether he would resign.
Australian officials did not speak to cruise ship doctor
On Monday we reported that elected officials in Australia had apologised after an inquiry found “serious mistakes” were made when more than 2,500 passengers were allowed to disembark from a cruise ship in Sydney in March.
This was when cruise ships were a significant
source of infections globally.
Passengers on the Ruby Princess were not tested,
despite suspected cases, and until June it was the source of Australia’s largest outbreak,
linked to 900 infections and 28 deaths.
A parliamentary committee has now heard
that federal officials failed to speak to the doctor on board the ship.
The country's
secretary for agriculture, water and the environment, Andrew Metcalfe, admitted
to the Senate inquiry that protocols had not been followed on the vessel.
The latest from the UK
If you’re joining us
from the UK here are the latest other stories this morning:
Hello and thanks for
joining our live coverage of the global pandemic. We’ll be following the latest
stories and other things you need to know about coronavirus around the world.
Here are the main stories on Tuesday:
Federal
officials in Australia tell a parliamentary committee they failed to speak to
the doctor on board a cruise ship, the Ruby Princess, in a scandal that fuelled the
country's first wave of coronavirus cases in March
British retailer M&S to cut 7,000 jobs
The British household brand M&S will cut 7,000 jobs in the next three months following a fall in in-store sales.
During the pandemic a large amount of shopping has moved online, and the retailer said there had been a "material shift in trade".
In-store sales of clothing and home goods were "well below" 2019, although online and home deliveries were strong.
A "significant" number of positions will go through voluntary redundancy and early retirement, M&S said.
Last week figures revealed that Britain was experiencing its worst recession on record.
From silent streets to packed pools
Thousands of people packed shoulder to shoulder with no face masks in sight, frolicking on rubber floats and cheering along to a music festival.
It's not a very 2020 image, but it was the scene this weekend in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where Covid-19 first emerged late last year.
Pictures of partygoers at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park - looking very much removed from the outbreak that the rest of the world continues to battle - have now gone, well, viral.
It's worlds apart from the images that came out of Wuhan when it had the world's first Covid-19 lockdown in January - a ghost town devoid of residents and vehicles.
The lockdown was lifted in April and there have been no domestically transmitted cases in Wuhan or Hubei province since mid-May.
See more images here
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the global pandemic. We’ll be following the latest stories and other things you need to know about coronavirus around the world. Here are the main stories on Tuesday: