Healthcare workers of the Hospital Durand hold a minute of silence for health workers who died of COVID-19

Argentina registers record Covid-19 cases and deaths

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Jasmine Taylor-Coleman, Joseph Lee and David Walker

All times stated are UK

  1. Argentina's sombre record - and other headlines from around the world

    Welcome to today's live updates on the coronavirus pandemic and thank you for joining us. Here are the main international headlines so far:

    • Argentina has confirmed a record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus and 381 more deaths in 24 hours. Cases have been rising rapidly in Argentina along with other countries in the region
    • Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US virus expert, has warned against rushing out a Covid-19 vaccine before it has been proven to be safe and effective. President Trump is reportedly mulling plans to put out a vaccine before it has been fully tested
    • World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica
    • Schools in and around the South Korean capital, Seoul, have been ordered to switch to online classes as authorities try to tackle an increase in coronavirus cases. The country was widely praised for controlling its initial outbreak but cases linked to a church have caused a new spike in infections
    • In Mexico, the new school year has begun with lessons for state school students taking place on television. Children haven't been allowed to enter classrooms since March. Although barely half of homes have access to the internet, more than 90% have a TV
    • The Gaza Strip has imposed an immediate 48-hour curfew after the first locally transmitted coronavirus infections were recorded. Four members of a family at a refugee camp tested positive
    • Hong Kong scientists have reported the first confirmed case of an apparently healthy patient being re-infected with Covid-19, four months after the first infection
Back to top