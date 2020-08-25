Jasmine Taylor-Coleman, Joseph Lee and David Walker
All times stated are UK
Argentina's sombre record - and other headlines from around the world
Welcome to today's live updates on the coronavirus pandemic and thank you for joining us. Here are the main international headlines so far:
Argentina has confirmed a
record 8,713 new cases of coronavirus and 381 more
deaths in 24 hours. Cases have been rising rapidly in Argentina along with other countries in the region
Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US virus expert, has warned against rushing out a Covid-19 vaccine before it has been proven to be safe and effective. President Trump is reportedly mulling plans to put out a vaccine before it has been fully tested
World-record sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist is self-isolating at his home in Jamaica
Schools in and around the South Korean capital, Seoul, have been ordered to switch to online classes as authorities try to tackle an increase in coronavirus cases. The country was widely praised for controlling its initial outbreak but cases linked to a church have caused a new spike in infections
In Mexico, the new school year has begun with lessons for state school students taking place on television. Children haven't been allowed to enter classrooms since March. Although barely half of homes have access to the internet, more than 90% have a TV
The Gaza Strip has imposed an immediate 48-hour curfew after the first locally transmitted coronavirus infections were recorded. Four members of a family at a refugee camp tested positive
Hong Kong scientists have reported the first confirmed case of an apparently healthy patient being re-infected with Covid-19, four months after the first infection
