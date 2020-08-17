Millions of self-employed people whose trade has been hit by coronavirus can now apply for a second support grant from the government.

More than three million people may be eligible for the payment of up to £6,570 each, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak said would be the final hand-out.

The first grant, launched in May, saw £7.8bn claimed by 2.7 million people.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has admitted thousands were paid too much, but it will not be demanding repayment.

Some 15,000 payments - less than 0.6% of the total - were miscalculated in the first tranche of support, the tax authority said.

