'Anxiety' over computer algorithm - shadow education secretary
The awarding
of GCSE results on the basis of teacher assessments in Northern Ireland shows the "sheer scale of anxiety" of relying on a computer algorithm, says England's shadow education secretary Kate Green.
The Labour MP has called
for a "full technical review of the algorithm" that Ofqual, England's exam regulator, used.
Students in England, who were not able to sit exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, had 280,000 A-level results downgraded.
Exam regulator Ofqual has faced criticism over the statistical model it used to decide the grades.
Green told BBC Breakfast that GCSE results day on Wednesday should not be delayed in England.
"Delay is terribly worrying for young people," she said, adding that it would make it
difficult for colleges to know in good time how many students would be studying
with them.
Postponing would "penalise students" for the government’s
failures, she said.
BreakingNorthern Ireland's GCSE results 'will be based on teacher predictions'
Schools in Northern Ireland were asked to give predicted grades but then other data was used by CCEA to standardise the results.
Weir says GCSEs taken with exams body CCEA - which provides about 97% of GCSE exams in Northern Ireland - would be covered by the decision.
"Having received advice from CCEA and listened to the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people, I have decided that all GCSE candidates will now be awarded the grades submitted by their centre," he says.
Authorities accuse South Korean church of fuelling outbreak
Authorities in South Korea are accusing the leader of Sarang Jeil Church of ignoring coronavirus restrictions, including by organising a large anti-government rally on Saturday when gatherings are still not permitted. In two complaints filed by authorities, Jun Kwang-hoon is also accused of obstructing testing of church members by refusing to provide a list of followers.
Social distancing rules across the country were tightened on Sunday.
Crowds of protesters gathered in the Spanish capital on Sunday to voice their opposition to the mandatory use of face masks and other measures imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.
It came two days after the government introduced a swathe of new restrictions, including a ban on smoking in public.
Spain has seen a surge in new infections since lifting its three-month lockdown in late June. The national death toll stands at more than 28,600 people.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and thanks for joining our live coverage of the global pandemic.
We’ll be following the latest stories and other things you need to know about
coronavirus around the world. Here are the main headlines on Monday:
South
Korea is tackling a new outbreak linked to a church where some 300 infections
have caused the country’s worst rise in cases in five months. The government has accused the Sarang Jeil Church pastor of flouting self-isolation rules
New Zealand has postponed its general election, moving it by four weeks to 17
October. The country, which had the virus under control, is seeing a
cluster of cases spread through the city of Auckland, despite a lockdown
imposed last Wednesday. Nine new cases were confirmed there on Monday, bringing
the total number of active cases to 58
More
than 50,000 people in India have now died from Covid-19, according to the health
ministry. It’s the fourth country to pass the milestone, after the US,
Brazil and Mexico. The country has counted 2.6 million cases, but authorities
say the growth in cases is now slowing
Japan’s
economy – the world’s third biggest - has seen its largest contraction in modern
history. The country’s GDP shrank by nearly 8% in the second quarter this
year
Claims open for second self-employed support grant
Kevin Peachey
Personal finance reporter
Millions of self-employed people whose trade has been hit by coronavirus can now apply for a second support grant from the government.
More than three million people may be eligible for the payment of up to £6,570 each, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak said would be the final hand-out.
The first grant, launched in May, saw £7.8bn claimed by 2.7 million people.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has admitted thousands were paid too much, but it will not be demanding repayment.
Some 15,000 payments - less than 0.6% of the total - were miscalculated in the first tranche of support, the tax authority said.
What's happening in the UK?
In the UK, the row over the awarding of A-level grades is continuing, with grammar school heads and sixth form colleges calling for action.
Students, who were not able to sit exams this year because of the coronavirus pandemic had their grades predicted by teachers instead, but 280,000 results were downgraded.
Hundreds of students held a demonstration in central London on Sunday to demand clarity over the appeals procedure.
Elsewhere:
