Labour’s Angela Raynor has said the UK government has not “answered the crucial question about how they are going to support families” affected by the new quarantine on arrivals from France.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Labour supports protective measures but the announcement came “far too late”.

“And they’ve still not answered the crucial question about how they are going to support families who are instantly been told they got quarantine,” she added.

“How are they going to support people who can’t go back into work, and how are they going to support the aviation industry for example which is already devastated?

“There are specific problems that come as a result of the measures that have to be introduced quickly and we know that, we have foresight of that, and the government have failed to be able to respond – they think one size fits all but actually it impacts on sectors and areas very differently.”