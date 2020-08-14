Labour’s Angela Raynor has said the UK government has not “answered
the crucial question about how they are going to support families” affected by
the new quarantine on arrivals from France.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme Labour supports
protective measures but the announcement came “far too late”.
“And they’ve still not answered the crucial question about
how they are going to support families who are instantly been told they got
quarantine,” she added.
“How are they going to support people who can’t go back into
work, and how are they going to support the aviation industry for example which
is already devastated?
“There are specific problems that come as a result of the
measures that have to be introduced quickly and we know that, we have foresight
of that, and the government have failed to be able to respond – they think one
size fits all but actually it impacts on sectors and areas very differently.”
Paris and Marseille are now virus 'red zones'
The French government has declared the capital Paris and the southern city of Marseille as well as its surrounding area a high-risk zone for coronavirus - giving local authorities new powers to curb to contain the spread.
Restrictions on the movement of people and vehicles can now be introduced in the two cities, along with restrictions on public transport and air travel and limited access to restaurants and other businesses.
Paris and Marseille have already made the wearing of face masks mandatory for people in busy public areas.
It comes after a sharp increase in coronavirus infections throughout France over the last two weeks. Yesterday, more than 2,500 cases were reported for a second day in a row.
Eurotunnel: Don't come to terminals without a ticket
Eurotunnel - the rail service carrying road vehicles under the Channel between France and the UK - says it is nearly fully booked today following the UK's announcement of new quarantine measures beginning on Saturday.
The service said it was continuing its services as scheduled.
It said travellers in France wanting to return to the UK earlier than planned would need to amend their ticket online and warned people not to show up at its terminals without a valid ticket.
The spectre of fresh quarantine measures has hung over France ever since its infection rate began to rise – it’s now seeing 2,000 new cases each day, and the prime minister has admitted the situation is heading in the wrong direction.
But the British decision will be unwelcome news for the tourist sector here, already reporting a big drop in British visitors.
At a campsite near EuroDisney, just outside Paris, the number of Brits has dropped by more than two-thirds this year. One of them, Jenny Thorpe, told me she and her family were staying put until the end of their holiday next week, because they’d already taken a possible quarantine into account.
France has said throughout this crisis that it will apply reciprocal measures when it comes to quarantine. A spokeswoman for the French president told us that the UK should expect an immediate response.
At a glance: Fresh lockdown changes in England
More beauty treatments, small wedding receptions and live indoor performances will be able to resume in England from Saturday, as lockdown rules are eased.
So what are the latest changes?
Indoor theatre, music and performance venues will be able to reopen with socially distanced audiences
Wedding receptions in the form of a sit-down meal for up to 30 guests will be permitted
The piloting of a small number of sporting events to test the safe return of spectators will resume, commencing with the final of the World Snooker Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre over the weekend
Casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and soft play centres will be allowed to reopen
"Close contact" beauty services such as facials, eyebrow threading, eyelash treatments, make up application and microblading will resume
Pilots will take place at conference venues ahead of the expected resumption of business events from 1 October at the earliest
Nightclubs and sexual entertainment venues will remain closed in England.
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland retain their own powers over lockdown restrictions and have eased them at their own pace.
This years summer holidays
abroad were always going to be unpredictable weren’t they?
Still you have to feel for the
thousands of Brits who’ve been streaming into Amsterdam looking forward to some
much needed relaxation, waking up to this news, they've now got two choices -
get on a plane back home today or be stuck inside for 14 days when they get
back.
If you look at the
numbers it’s not that surprising. Infection rates have been steadily sneaking
up again to levels not seen since the easing of what was only ever a limited lockdown. Right now, the Dutch have the sixth highest levels of infection in Europe. At 40.2 per 100,000 people it’s more than double that in the UK. Grant
Shapps said last night the UK can’t afford to re-import Covid-19 from countries
that seem to be approaching a second wave months sooner than expected.
People who’ve brought bikes or
cars on ferry won’t have time to get back but there are plenty of planes.
Travellers have been advised to finish their holidays but obviously not everyone
can take another 14 days off or work from home for two weeks while they
quarantine.
The Netherlands has always prided itself in keeping
the country relatively open while others were locking down. That relaxed
approach has continued as measures ease. Masks are only mandatory on public
transport and it is unusual to see anyone wearing them on the street. Social distancing
is advised but only really randomly observed and there have been issues with contract tracing.
Despite all this, and criticism
from the opposition, the Dutch government's handling of the crisis enjoys
considerable public support Being removed from the UK’s safe country list could however now focus minds and
shift policy and behaviour towards a more regimented approach.
Scramble to return for Britons holidaying in France
More on developments in the UK, where changes to foreign
travel rules mean travellers from France and the Netherlands – including returning
Britons – must now quarantine for 14 days after a rise in coronavirus
infections in the countries.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measure - which
also applies to people travelling from Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and
Aruba - would kick in from 04:00 BST on Saturday.
It’s leading to a scramble for seats on planes, trains and
ferries - with up to half a million UK tourists thought to be in France at
present.
A review of Google Flight data shows just a handful of flights are still available between Paris and London on Friday - with prices soaring well above average rates.
Hello and thank you for joining our live updates on the
coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the latest headlines from around the
world:
People coming to the UK from France and the Netherlands will be forced to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the measure - which also applies to people travelling from Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba - would kick in from 04:00 BST
Lockdown measures are being eased in England,
with beauty salons, bowling alleys and casinos among some of the businesses
able to reopen. But tough measures are being introduced to enforce social
distancing - fines for refusing to wear a mask could reach a maximum of £3,200
and illegal rave organisers face a £10,000 penalty
North Korea has lifted a three-week lockdown in
Kaesong, near the border with South Korea. The city has been closed off since a
man who defected to the South crossed back over, showing symptoms of Covid-19
New Zealand will extend a lockdown in Auckland for another 12 days due to an outbreak in the capital.
No choice over France quarantine - UK minister
The UK did not have a choice other than to impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France and the Netherlands from Saturday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said.
Mr Shapps said it was a "dynamic situation, and I don't think that anybody... would want us to do anything other than protect public health and public safety",
He told Sky News: "That does mean where we see countries breach a certain level of cases ... then we have no real choice but to act."
The UK government's decision - which includes Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba - follows a surge in cases in the countries affected in recent days.
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown for 12 days
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a 12-day extension of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions, after a cluster of cases grew to 29.
There are four alert levels in New Zealand, and Auckland has been on Level 3 since Wednesday.
The rest of the country is on Level 2, and Ms Ardern said both would be extended.
New Zealand has had success containing coronavirus, and went 102 days without a community transmission. The cause of the cluster in Auckland is still being investigated.
