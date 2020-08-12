BreakingUK plunges into recession for first time in 11 years
We kick off our live coverage this morning with some grim news that while long expected has finally been confirmed. The UK has crashed into recession for the first time in 11 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed to control it.
The economy contracted by a record 20.4% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics said.
Officials said the economy bounced back in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease.
Live Reporting
Edited by Kevin Ponniah
All times stated are UK
BreakingUK plunges into recession for first time in 11 years
We kick off our live coverage this morning with some grim news that while long expected has finally been confirmed. The UK has crashed into recession for the first time in 11 years due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions imposed to control it.
The economy contracted by a record 20.4% between April and June, the Office for National Statistics said.
Officials said the economy bounced back in June as government restrictions on movement started to ease.