The world is marking a grim milestone today with the number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 passing 20 million.
There have been more than 736,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Worst affected is the US, which has recorded more than a quarter of all cases - five million - and the most deaths. Brazil has recorded three million cases; India 2.2 million; Russia almost 900,000 and South Africa 560,000.
It took 38 days for global cases to go from five to 10 million between May and June but only 24 days to then reach 15 million by 22 July.
Covid-19 was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March.
UK unemployment: Young, old and low-skilled the most affected
The fall in employment between April and June was the largest quarterly decrease since 2009, during the depths of the last financial crisis.
The youngest and oldest workers, as well as those in lower-skilled jobs, are the most affected this time, says Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics.
"Vacancies
numbers began to recover in July, especially in small businesses and sectors
such as hospitality, but demand for workers remains depressed," he said.
British Chambers of Commerce head of economics Siren Thiru said
a spike in job losses would be a drag on the economy and called for help to
reduce businesses costs.
"This could include significant expansion of the Employment Allowance and a cut in employer National Insurance Contributions,” he said.
BreakingBiggest quarterly drop in UK employment since 2009
The number of workers on payrolls in the UK fell by 730,000 between March and July, with 81,000 jobs lost last month, in large part due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Unemployment rose by 220,000 between April and June - the biggest quarterly drop in UK employment since 2009.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out policy has served more than 10.5m meals in its first week. The discount dining scheme, which runs Monday to Wednesday, is
aimed at getting the public to support the hospitality sector by offering 50%
off food and drink, up to a value of £10. The chancellor described the response to it as “amazing”.
Retail sales rose again in the UK in July, but shop visits are down with more people choosing to buy
online, industry figures show. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said some
retailers continue to struggle due to the coronavirus crisis, and it made a
fresh call for government help with rents. Sales were up 3.2% compared to last
year with internet shopping accounting for 40% of total sales.
The number of people around the world who have been infected with the coronavirus has now passed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 730,000 people have died. The US has been worst affected with more than a quarter of all cases and the most deaths. Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa are also suffering large-scale outbreaks
Australia's Northern Territory says it will keep its borders closed to coronavirus-affected states for at least another 18 months. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says interstate travel restrictions will probably continue until Christmas
US President Donald Trump is considering blocking US citizens and permanent residents from returning home if they are suspected of having coronavirus, reports say. A senior official told Reuters that draft regulations could allow the government to bar those “reasonably" believed to have been exposed to the virus
Sunbathers in Rio de Janeiro will have to reserve space on the sand of the Brazilian city's famous beaches in advance via an app, the mayor has announced. The move aims to improve social distancing on the often crowded beaches
Iranian authorities have shut down a business newspaper after it carried an interview with a former member
of the coronavirus task force who said the numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths could be 20 times higher than official
figures
World cases pass 20 million mark
What's happening around the UK?
School’s back for pupils in Scotland, who will return to classrooms today after nearly five months.
Pupils in Shetland and the Borders will be the first back, with the majority of other areas following tomorrow.
While pupils will not have to social distance, their teachers will be expected to keep 2m away from their class and other adults.
In other news around the UK today:
