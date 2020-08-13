EPA Copyright: EPA Shops have been shuttered in Victoria's capital Melbourne as part of lockdown measures Image caption: Shops have been shuttered in Victoria's capital Melbourne as part of lockdown measures

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded 278 new coronavirus cases, its lowest daily increase in more than three weeks.

The state has also recorded eight more deaths, lower than the 21 seen on Wednesday, Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic yet.

The Victorian government declared a state of disaster earlier this month after Covid-19 restrictions failed to curb a spike in new infections.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the decline in the number of new infections on Thursday showed that the state’s lockdown measures were working.

"What this shows you, not just today's numbers as a single day, but if you look at the trend over the last seven days or so, these stage 4 restrictions - as heartbreaking, as challenging as painful as they are - are working," he said.

"We would just caution against any Victorian thinking that we aren't in the midst of a real marathon."