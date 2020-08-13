Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the decline in the number of new infections on Thursday showed that the state’s lockdown measures were working.
"What this shows you, not just today's numbers as a single day, but if you look at the trend over the last seven days or so, these stage 4 restrictions - as heartbreaking, as challenging as painful as they are - are working," he said.
"We would just caution against any Victorian thinking that we aren't in the midst of a real marathon."
A three-day lockdown was imposed in Auckland on Wednesday.
"We can see the seriousness of the situation we are in," Ardern said in a news conference. "It’s being dealt with in an urgent but calm and methodical way."
Of the new cases, 13 have been linked back to this family, while one is an overseas arrival who was in quarantine.
Dr Ashley Bloomfield, the director-general of health, said Covid-19 may have been circulating in Auckland for several weeks, as the original case started displaying symptoms as early as 31 July.
India’s death toll surpasses the UK’s
As mentioned in our opening summary, India has become the country with the fourth highest number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the world. Its fatalities jumped by 942 on Thursday, taking its total to 47,033.
The rise in deaths pushed India’s toll past that of the UK, which had recorded 46,791 fatalities to date, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. The UK toll was revised down further on Wednesday to 41,329 due to a new method of counting being introduced.
India also recorded its biggest single-day spike in cases with 66,999 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to nearly 2.4 million.
Experts say the virus has been spreading rapidly within communities across India. Because India is such a densely populated country, tracing the chain of transmission is difficult, they say.
India brought in Covid-19 restrictions in March. It stopped all international flights and entered a strict lockdown that lasted nearly two months.
But the restrictions came at a devastating economic and human cost, and after India reopened at the end of June and testing increased, case numbers soared.
Many states are continuing to enforce lockdowns in specific areas as clusters of the virus emerge.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Our news teams are here to bring you the latest developments from the UK and around the world.
First, a summary of the top stories:
India has passed the UK to become the country with the fourth-most deaths linked to Covid-19, registering more than 46,000
