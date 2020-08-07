A man walks away after receiving food during the weekly feeding scheme at the Heritage Baptist Church amid the coronavirus emergency lockdown in Melville, Johannesburg, South Africa, 06 August 2020
Live

Africa virus cases top one million

preview
3,254
viewing this page

Coronavirus pandemic: latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Robert Greenall

All times stated are UK

  1. Coronavirus cases pass one million mark in Africa

    A health worker performs a nasal swab test on an infant in Nairobi, Kenya, in May 2020.
    Copyright: SOPA Images
    Image caption: Many experts believe the true number of cases to be higher

    "Aggressive and bold" action is needed as Africa's coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic.

    It says South Africa - where testing has been widespread - accounts for more than half of all cases.

    Tanzania's lack of data meanwhile is a "concern" for the AU - it has not published figures for weeks.

    Experts say a lack of comprehensive testing across Africa means the true extent of the pandemic is not known.

    Figures collated by Johns Hopkins University in the US show that more than one million cases have been recorded in Africa.

    In the continent overall, more than 21,000 people have died with Covid-19 and almost 674,000 people have recovered, the figures show.

    The two countries with the highest numbers of cases are South Africa and Egypt. They accounted for 75% of all the new cases reported by mid-July.

    Read more here.

  2. Latest from across the globe

    A student has his temperature taken in Nigeria
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A student has his temperature taken in Nigeria

    Good morning everyone joining us from around the world. Here is a global round-up of the top coronavirus stories:

    • Africa's coronavirus cases have passed the one million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University
    • South Africa - where testing has been widespread - accounts for more than half of all cases
    • However, experts say a lack of comprehensive testing across Africa means the true extent of the pandemic could be worse than reported
    • The Australian state of Victoria has reported another 450 cases in the past 24 hours
    • People who enter New South Wales from Victoria will have to go into mandatory hotel quarantine
    • More than two million Indians have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to official figures
    • The country confirmed the last million cases in just 20 days, faster than the US or Brazil which have higher numbers
    • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sparked outrage in some circles once again, for telling Brazilians they should “get on with life”. More than 98,000 people have lost their lives in the country

  3. Latest from the UK

    A shop in Belgium
    Copyright: Reuters

    If you’re joining us from the UK, here are the latest stories you need to know about this morning:

    • People arriving into the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine for 14 days, the transport secretary has announced. The changes start at 04:00 BST on Saturday except in Wales where they came into force at midnight on Thursday
    • Schools in England can appeal if they can show this year's GCSE and A-level results do not reflect recent improvements, the exams watchdog says. It follows concern that the way grades are calculated after exams were cancelled could penalise some pupils
    • Thousands of long-serving cabin crew at British Airways are expected to find out whether they will be made redundant, after the airline was hit badly by the lockdown
    • Pub-goers in Leicester have been warned not to “throw away all the hard work” by ignoring social distancing rules, as the city’s bars prepare for their first Friday and Saturday nights in months
    • Continuing chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment in cancer patients with Covid-19 is not a risk to their survival, a study suggests
Back to top