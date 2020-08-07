The country confirmed the last million cases in just 20 days, faster than the US or Brazil which have higher numbers
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has sparked outrage in some circles once again, for telling Brazilians they should “get on with life”. More than 98,000 people have lost their lives in the country
People arriving into
the UK from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine for 14
days, the transport secretary
has announced. The changes start at 04:00 BST on Saturday except in Wales
where they came into force at midnight on Thursday
Schools in England
can appeal if they can show this year's GCSE and A-level results do not reflect
recent improvements, the
exams watchdog says. It follows concern that the way grades are calculated
after exams were cancelled could penalise some pupils
Coronavirus cases pass one million mark in Africa
"Aggressive and bold" action is needed as Africa's coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic.
It says South Africa - where testing has been widespread - accounts for more than half of all cases.
Tanzania's lack of data meanwhile is a "concern" for the AU - it has not published figures for weeks.
Experts say a lack of comprehensive testing across Africa means the true extent of the pandemic is not known.
Figures collated by Johns Hopkins University in the US show that more than one million cases have been recorded in Africa.
In the continent overall, more than 21,000 people have died with Covid-19 and almost 674,000 people have recovered, the figures show.
The two countries with the highest numbers of cases are South Africa and Egypt. They accounted for 75% of all the new cases reported by mid-July.
