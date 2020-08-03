Australia’s Victoria state has recorded 429 cases and 13
deaths over the past 24 hours. The state’s premier has just announced
that non-essential services will shut in Melbourne for six weeks
One of President Trump’s top medical advisers has warned that the US
is entering a new phase in its fight against the pandemic. Deborah Birx
said the disease was “extraordinarily widespread” across the country and was
now affecting rural areas
Poland’s Health Minister says checks in shops will start
this week to see if people are following virus regulations
More than 27 million people in the Philippines will go back
into lockdown on Tuesday after infections surpassed 100,000 on Monday
Good morning and welcome
Good morning to our audience in the UK who are just waking
up. Throughout the day we’ll be bringing you the latest coronavirus news from
here and around the world.
The top story in the UK this morning is on a new type of
coronavirus test that is being rolled out in care homes and labs from next
week.
The “on-the-spot” 90-minute swab tests, which will test if
someone currently has the virus, will also be able to differentiate between
Covid-19 and other seasonal illnesses like flu, the government said.
The idea is that it will be beneficial over the winter, when
flu cases could rise as well as the virus.
Currently, the majority of test results are returned within
24 hours, but a quarter can take up to two days. Read more here.
Also this morning:
The government’s half-price
restaurant scheme to encourage diners to eat out begins today
A major incident has beendeclared in Greater Manchester following recent rises in infection rates – but one
council says this is “standard practice” so that more resources can be given
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
What's the latest from around the world today?
Here are the top global stories this morning:
