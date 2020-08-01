Coronavirus infections continue to rise in Mexico, with 8,458 new cases on Friday taking the total to 424,637.
Local authorities have previously said they believe the real number of infections is likely to be significantly higher than those reported.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is eager to restart the country's flagging economy, but the ongoing surge in cases has scuppered his phased plan to lift restrictions, announced in May.
Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ about vaccine by 2020’s end
The most senior infectious diseases expert in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, has told US lawmakers he was hopeful an effective Covid-19 vaccine will be readily available by the end of 2020.
“We hope that by the time we get into late fall and early winter, we will have in fact a vaccine that we can say that would be safe and effective,” Dr Fauci told a House of Representatives subcommittee on Friday.
“One can never guarantee the safety or effectiveness unless you do the trial, but we are cautiously optimistic this will be successful.”
Dr Fauci expressed scepticism of vaccine efforts in China and Russia, telling lawmakers he did not believe “we will have to depend on other countries to get us vaccines”.
Governments around the world have pledged billions of dollars for a Covid-19 vaccine, some of which have entered late-stage human trials.
However, it is still uncertain which, if any, of the vaccines may work until more testing has been done.
Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has told the US Congress he was “cautiously optimistic” that a “safe and effective” vaccine against coronavirus will be ready for use by the end of 2020
Mexico’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed 46,000, overtaking the UK as the country with the third-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the world
Shielding ends in the UK but lockdown easing put on hold
Turning to the UK, the government has told people who are most at risk from coronavirus they no longer have to shield at home and can return to work.
More than two million at high risk will no longer need to isolate in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
However, the UK government’s plan to ease a host of lockdown restrictions has been dealt a blow by rising infections in parts of the country.
On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson applied the brakes to easing restrictions further and as some businesses remain closed.
England's chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty, warned the UK may have reached the limit on lifting lockdown as cases rise.
He said the "idea that we can open up everything and keep the virus under control" was wrong.
South Korean sect leader arrested
The leader of a secretive South Korean sect at the centre of the country’s early coronavirus outbreak was arrested on Saturday for allegedly hindering the government’s effort to contain the epidemic.
Lee Man-hee, the founder of the Shincheonji Church, has been accused of withholding information from authorities during the peak of the outbreak.
The church, a fringe Christian group, has been linked to more than 5,200 coronavirus infections, or 36% of the total number of cases in the country.
Lee allegedly hid details on members and their meeting places as authorities tried to trace infection routes in February, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.
Lee Man-hee, who founded the Shincheonji Church in 1984, claims he is the second coming of Jesus Christ and identifies as "the promised pastor" mentioned in the Bible.
The group has previously apologised for its role in the outbreak and said it was co-operating with authorities.
Fauci clashes with US lawmakers over virus response
Here’s some more on that grilling Dr Fauci was subjected to by US lawmakers on Friday.
Dr Fauci clashed with congressman Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, over whether the US government should limit protests when many Americans have also been told not to go to church or gyms.
"You're putting words into my mouth," the top US infectious disease expert said.
Mexico’s death toll overtakes the UK’s
The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed that of the UK, as the country recorded an 688 additional deaths, bringing the total to 46,688.
Mexico, one of Latin America’s worst-affected countries, now has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world after Brazil and the US.
Let's kick off with a summary of the latest top stories.