A planned easing of some restrictions in the UK has been put on hold

Turning to the UK, the government has told people who are most at risk from coronavirus they no longer have to shield at home and can return to work.

More than two million at high risk will no longer need to isolate in most of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, the UK government’s plan to ease a host of lockdown restrictions has been dealt a blow by rising infections in parts of the country.

On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson applied the brakes to easing restrictions further and as some businesses remain closed.

England's chief medical officer, professor Chris Whitty, warned the UK may have reached the limit on lifting lockdown as cases rise.

He said the "idea that we can open up everything and keep the virus under control" was wrong.

