Video content Video caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why restrictions are being tightened Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why restrictions are being tightened

Separate households have been banned from meeting each other indoors in Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The health secretary said the increase in transmission was "largely due" to people not observing social distancing.

The opposition party Labour criticised the government for a lack of clarity over the measures and for announcing them "late at night".

More than four million residents of Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees will be affected by the tightening of restrictions.

Read more about the new restrictions here.