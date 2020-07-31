People shopping in Oldham, Greater Manchester
Four million hit by new restrictions in England

Thom Poole, Joshua Nevett and Dulcie Lee

  1. Home visits banned in parts of northern England

    Video caption: Health Secretary Matt Hancock explains why restrictions are being tightened

    Separate households have been banned from meeting each other indoors in Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire following a spike in coronavirus cases.

    The health secretary said the increase in transmission was "largely due" to people not observing social distancing.

    The opposition party Labour criticised the government for a lack of clarity over the measures and for announcing them "late at night".

    More than four million residents of Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees will be affected by the tightening of restrictions.

  2. Global headlines: Japan sees record daily cases

    A young woman wearing a protective mask walks through the underground in Roppongi district in Tokyo
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Japan has recorded a record daily rise in cases for the second day in a row

    Here are some of the key updates from around the world:

    • Japan says it recorded at least 1,305 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the second consecutive day
    • Vietnam reported 45 new coronavirus infections in the city of Danang, the single biggest rise in cases since the start of its outbreak
    • Mexico has posted 639 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the country's toll to 46,000, almost equalling that of the UK’s
    • The president of the Philippines has extended lockdown restrictions in the capital Manila, saying they will remain in place until mid-August
    • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said he was taking antibiotics for an infection after testing positive for coronavirus earlier this month
    • US President Donald Trump has been rebuked by Republicans for suggesting a delay to November’s presidential election, over concerns about mail-in voting during the pandemic
    • Herman Cain, the Republican pizza chain boss who ran for president in 2012, has died after contracting Covid-19.

  3. The latest headlines in the UK

    There have been big changes overnight for more than four million people in the UK after the health secretary announced a tightening of lockdown in parts of northern England.

    • Separate households have been banned from meeting each other indoors in Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire following a spike in coronavirus cases.
    • A number of care homes in England are having to delay the resumption of visits because of a lack of coronavirus testing for staff and residents. A leading care home group told the BBC many of its facilities would not be able to host family members for weeks.
    • Charities are calling on the chancellor to protect the jobs of workers who have been shielding during the pandemic, warning that workers will be forced to choose between health and their jobs, when restrictions ease.
    • The rules on how many people can meet outdoors in Wales will be eased next week, the Welsh Government has announced. Since early June outdoor meetings have been restricted to just two households.

  4. Live coverage begins

    Thom, Josh and Dulcie here, bringing you the latest on the coronavirus pandemic from around the world.

    Worldwide the total number of cases has passed 17.2 million, while deaths are closing in on 700,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

    In the UK, people in large parts of northern England face new restrictions after a spike in cases.

    Follow us for updates throughout the day.

