Separate households have been banned from meeting each other indoors in Greater Manchester and parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire following a spike in coronavirus cases.
The health secretary said the increase in transmission was "largely due" to people not observing social distancing.
The opposition party Labour criticised the government for a lack of clarity over the measures and for announcing them "late at night".
More than four million residents of Greater Manchester, Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees will be affected by the tightening of restrictions.
A number of care homes in England are having to delay the resumption of visits because of a lack of coronavirus testing for staff and residents. A leading care home group told the BBC many of its facilities would not be able to host family members for weeks.
Here are some of the key updates from around the world:
There have been big changes overnight for more than four million people in the UK after the health secretary announced a tightening of lockdown in parts of northern England.
Worldwide the total number of cases has passed 17.2 million, while deaths are closing in on 700,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
In the UK, people in large parts of northern England face new restrictions after a spike in cases.
