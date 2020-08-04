There’s a warning
that almost six million people in
England county areas are working in jobs at risk because of coronavirus. The County Councils Network, which represents 36 of England’s
local authorities, says a significant number of furloughed workers will
not have jobs to go back to when that scheme ends in October
More than 800 people died of coronavirus in India on Monday,
the highest number of new deaths in the world for that 24-hour period.
India has also seen more new infections than any
other country on earth.
A prominent opposition leader from southern India, K
Siddaramaiah has been confirmed to have the virus. He is the latest in a growing
list of high-profile personalities to test positive for Covid-19, which
includes India’s home affairs minister, Amit Shah.
India’s rising figures are an indicator of the country’s
struggle with containing the virus as it continues to lift lockdown
restrictions and open up its economy.
Heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country are
adding to the problems.
Welcome to today's coverage
Welcome to today’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll
be bringing you the latest news from around the world and the UK.
Here are some of the main world stories this morning:
Millions of people in the Philippines are back in lockdown.
The country only just emerged from one of the strictest lockdowns in June
