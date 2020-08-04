Health workers in personal protective equipment rest during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum area in Mumbai, India, August 3, 2020.
Live

New virus deaths in India soar to world’s highest

preview
1,030
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Flora Drury

All times stated are UK

  1. The latest headlines from the UK

    Here are some of the top headlines in the UK this Tuesday morning:

  2. India tops world in daily deaths for first time

    Yogita Limaye

    Mumbai correspondent, BBC News

    A man wearing a mask in the city of Bengaluru
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Cases in India are continuing to rise

    More than 800 people died of coronavirus in India on Monday, the highest number of new deaths in the world for that 24-hour period.

    India has also seen more new infections than any other country on earth.

    A prominent opposition leader from southern India, K Siddaramaiah has been confirmed to have the virus. He is the latest in a growing list of high-profile personalities to test positive for Covid-19, which includes India’s home affairs minister, Amit Shah.

    India’s rising figures are an indicator of the country’s struggle with containing the virus as it continues to lift lockdown restrictions and open up its economy.

    Heavy rainfall and flooding in some parts of the country are adding to the problems.

  3. Welcome to today's coverage

    Welcome to today’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll be bringing you the latest news from around the world and the UK.

    Here are some of the main world stories this morning:

    • Millions of people in the Philippines are back in lockdown. The country only just emerged from one of the strictest lockdowns in June
    • At least 41 passengers and crew have tested positive on a Norwegian cruise ship
    • US President Donald Trump said the country is beginning to see evidence of significant progress in the fight against coronavirus, claiming that it the virus receding
    • Australia’s state of Victoria has announced new penalties for people who ignore orders to self-isolate because of the virus. They will face an on the spot fine of about A$5,000 (£2,725; $3,561)
    • Thousands of children in parts of northern Germany have returned to school for the first time since March as virus restrictions continue to be relaxed
Back to top