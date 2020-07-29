Family gather at the funeral in Texas
US deaths rise as six states see record new cases

  HK hospitals 'risk collapse' as cases spike

    Staff member hands takeaway food to a customer outside a restaurant in Hong Kong
    Hong Kong had early success against Covid-19

    Hong Kong's hospital system could face "collapse" as it grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the city's leader Carrie Lam has warned.

    She urged residents to stay indoors, saying the city was "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak". New measures were introduced on Wednesday including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants.

    Less than a month ago the average number of new daily cases in Hong Kong was fewer than 10 but the city is now regularly reporting more than 100 new infections every day. A record 145 cases were recorded on Monday.

    On Tuesday the city reported its 23rd overall death. The patient had been a resident at a care home where at least 45 infections have been recorded.

  US states see record rise in infections

    People queue to get the COVID-19 coronavirus walk-up testing service in Florida
    Several US states have seen an increase in cases in recent weeks

    Six southern and western US states registered record numbers of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday - California, Arkansas, Florida, Montana, Oregon, and Texas.

    Texas joined California and New York to register more than 400,000 cases.

    President Donald Trump, who has come under widespread criticism for his handling of the crisis, insisted that large parts of the US were virus-free, even though federal data shows just one state, Vermont, doing well.

    The US now has more than 4.3 million reported cases of Covid-19, and more than 149,000 deaths.

    Our colleagues at the Visual and Data Journalism Team have been tracking the pandemic in the US and around the world.

  Call for airport tests, vaccine order: Latest from UK

    Heathrow Airport arrivals
    Heathrow's boss has called for tests on landing to allow quarantine restrictions to be eased

    And if you're joining us in the UK, here’s a summary of the main headlines:

    • Scientists are to receive millions of pounds to fund six studies aimed at learning why ethnic minorities are at greater risk of Covid-19. They will examine social circumstances, health, day-to-day activities and genetic factors and researchers say the studies are intended to allow rapid action to be taken to save lives
    • Financial experts say the UK faces a wave of business failures as "zombie companies" kept afloat during lockdown by temporary government support struggle with high debt and poor sales
    • Heathrow Airport's chief executive has called on the government to introduce Covid-19 tests on landing to allow quarantine restrictions for high-risk countries to be eased. John Holland-Kaye said testing could be up and running in a couple of weeks
    • The decision to discharge patients from hospitals to care homes without a test for Covid-19 has been criticised as "an appalling error" by a committee of MPs. The public accounts committee said 25,000 patients were discharged into care homes before guidance was "belatedly" changed in mid-April
    • Up to 60 million doses of a potential vaccine being developed by Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have been ordered by the UK government. It is the fourth vaccine deal the UK has struck, with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy saying health and social care workers along with those at higher risk could be vaccinated in summer 2021 if it is shown to work in human studies

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    Hello and welcome back to our live coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. Our teams from around the world are again ready to bring you the latest developments.

    Let's kick off with a summary of the latest top stories.

    • Record numbers of new infections have been registered in six southern and western US states, as nearly 1,600 virus-related deaths were confirmed nationally on Tuesday - the biggest daily increase since May
    • US President Donald Trump has again defended the use of the malaria medication hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus, contradicting the advice of his own public health officials - there is no evidence the drug can fight the virus
    • Hong Kong's hospital system could face collapse because of a spike in coronavirus cases, the city's leader Carrie Lam has warned. Hong Kong is now regularly reporting more than 100 new cases daily whereas less than a month ago the average was fewer than 10
    • The annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia is under way with drastically reduced numbers because of the pandemic. More than two million pilgrims normally take part in the Hajj but this year only around 10,000 Saudi residents will perform the five-day ritual
