Hong Kong had early success against Covid-19

Hong Kong's hospital system could face "collapse" as it grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the city's leader Carrie Lam has warned.

She urged residents to stay indoors, saying the city was "on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak". New measures were introduced on Wednesday including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants.

Less than a month ago the average number of new daily cases in Hong Kong was fewer than 10 but the city is now regularly reporting more than 100 new infections every day. A record 145 cases were recorded on Monday.

On Tuesday the city reported its 23rd overall death. The patient had been a resident at a care home where at least 45 infections have been recorded.