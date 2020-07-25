Experts at Public Health England say being obese or overweight puts people at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19 . A review of evidence from existing studies found that excess weight put people at greater risk of needing hospital admission or intensive care, and the risk grew substantially as weight increased. It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to set out an ambitious programme to tackle obesity in the coming days.
Obesity increases coronavirus risks
