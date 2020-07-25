Obese woman in Copenhagen
'Greater risk of Covid-19 death' in obese people

  1. Obesity increases coronavirus risks

    Overweight people
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Experts at Public Health England say being obese or overweight puts people at greater risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19.

    A review of evidence from existing studies found that excess weight put people at greater risk of needing hospital admission or intensive care, and the risk grew substantially as weight increased.

    It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to set out an ambitious programme to tackle obesity in the coming days.

  2. Good morning

    Hello and welcome. We are back up and running our rolling coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a quick summary of the latest developments to get us started.

    • The World Health Organization says there has been a record spike in cases across the world, with 284,196 new infections in 24 hours
    • Indoor gyms, swimming pools and sports facilities in England have started to reopen in the latest easing of lockdown measures
    • A review by Public Health England says obesity puts people at greater risk of needing hospital treatment for Covid-19
    • South Korea - long hailed as an example of how to handle the pandemmic - has seen its biggest one-day increase in cases for three months with 113 new infections reported on Saturday
    • Chile has unveiled a plan to begin easing restrictions in parts of the capital, Santiago, as the number of daily infections slows
    • Globally there have been more than 15.7m cases and almost 640,000 deaths
    People wearing face masks walk in front of the Municipal theater in Santiago, on July 24, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
    Copyright: AFP
