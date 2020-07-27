A Scottish pilot, who has returned to the UK after more than two months on a ventilator in Vietnam, has warned Britons "not to be blasé
about coronavirus" as lockdown eases.
Stephen Cameron, 42, from Motherwell, was Vietnam's
sickest patient and became known across the country as Patient 91.
"I'm a living example of what this virus can do and
how serious it is," he told the BBC in an exclusive interview from his
hospital bed at University Hospital Wishaw.
"I don't think the NHS could cope if there was a
wave of people who needed the amount of care and life support that I
needed."
Spain insists infections under control after UK quarantine
One of the biggest stories in the UK this morning is on Spain. On Saturday evening, the UK government removed Spain from the list of travel destinations where you can come back from without
self-isolating for 14 days.
The change to the quarantine rule came into effect on Sunday,
and travellers already in Spain – who went thinking they wouldn't have to return
and self-isolate - have reacted in shock to the news. The airline industry also reacted with dismay, calling it a big
blow.
Now Labour has said the short notice of the announcement has “created a sense of panic”. The party called for support for people who are arriving back, where there is no guarantee from their employers that they can work from home for two weeks.
The UK government has stood by its decision to put Spain back on the list.
(Also, it’s worth noting that the UK government’s list applies to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland had its own, slightly different list which didn’t include Spain for many weeks. Spain is now off both lists.)
Australian hardware store customers refuse to wear masks
Several videos went viral in Australia over the weekend featuring women arguing with shop staff and police officers against having to wear a mask in Melbourne.
The virus-hit city is currently in lockdown and reporting hundreds of new cases a day. Last week, as part of efforts to halt the spread, officials ordered face coverings to be mandatory in public.
That has sparked altercations, with two women in separate incidents both filming their journeys to a Bunnings hardware store, where they harangued staff who requested they wear a face covering.
The videos have attracted widespread condemnation.
Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said: “Their views have no basis in science or fact or law. Don’t focus on them".
Australian state of Victoria hits new national case record
The virus-hit state of Victoria has reported six deaths and 532 new cases – surpassing the national daily high of 502 registered last week.
Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, is halfway through its six-week lockdown. But with 350-450 new cases being reported per day, officials warned lockdown may need to be extended.
Last week they noted that sick people going to work, or not isolating properly, were contributing to the virus' continued spread.
However, critics of the government say that the sheer spread shows authorities were too slow to realise the extent of the problem in the community back in June.
Authorities in neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) are also grappling to contain clusters around restaurants and a pub in Sydney. NSW reported 17 new cases today.
Vietnam raises alarm after first cases in months
Vietnam has closed the city of Da Nang to tourists after four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were recorded, the country's first since April.
No tourists can enter the city for 14 days and extra flights are being laid on to fly out up to 80,000 visitors.
Vietnam has been lauded as a success story after acting early to close borders and enforce quarantine and contact tracing. It has recorded just over 400 cases and no deaths.
But nearly 100 days after its last locally transmitted case, four new cases emerged in Da Nang, a central coastal city popular with domestic tourists.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday ordered Da Nang residents to re-implement social distancing and close all non-essential services.
He said the response had to be "decisive" but that he was not yet ordering a total lockdown of the city.
Read more here.
Here are some of the latest developments from around the world: