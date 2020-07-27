A healthcare worker carries out a Covid-19 test in Dalian, in China"s northeast Liaoning province

Global virus cases rise by a million in four days

Live Reporting

Edited by Mal Siret

All times stated are UK

  1. Australian hardware store customers refuse to wear masks

    Several videos went viral in Australia over the weekend featuring women arguing with shop staff and police officers against having to wear a mask in Melbourne.

    The virus-hit city is currently in lockdown and reporting hundreds of new cases a day. Last week, as part of efforts to halt the spread, officials ordered face coverings to be mandatory in public.

    That has sparked altercations, with two women in separate incidents both filming their journeys to a Bunnings hardware store, where they harangued staff who requested they wear a face covering.

    The videos have attracted widespread condemnation.

    Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said: “Their views have no basis in science or fact or law. Don’t focus on them".

  2. Australian state of Victoria hits new national case record

    Ambulance officers remove a resident from home in Melbourne
    The virus-hit state of Victoria has reported six deaths and 532 new cases – surpassing the national daily high of 502 registered last week.

    Melbourne, Victoria's state capital, is halfway through its six-week lockdown. But with 350-450 new cases being reported per day, officials warned lockdown may need to be extended.

    Last week they noted that sick people going to work, or not isolating properly, were contributing to the virus' continued spread.

    However, critics of the government say that the sheer spread shows authorities were too slow to realise the extent of the problem in the community back in June.

    Authorities in neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) are also grappling to contain clusters around restaurants and a pub in Sydney. NSW reported 17 new cases today.

  3. Vietnam raises alarm after first cases in months

    A child having their temperature taken
    Image caption: Officials have been carrying out health checks in Da Nang neighbourhoods

    Vietnam has closed the city of Da Nang to tourists after four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were recorded, the country's first since April.

    No tourists can enter the city for 14 days and extra flights are being laid on to fly out up to 80,000 visitors.

    Vietnam has been lauded as a success story after acting early to close borders and enforce quarantine and contact tracing. It has recorded just over 400 cases and no deaths.

    But nearly 100 days after its last locally transmitted case, four new cases emerged in Da Nang, a central coastal city popular with domestic tourists.

    Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday ordered Da Nang residents to re-implement social distancing and close all non-essential services.

    He said the response had to be "decisive" but that he was not yet ordering a total lockdown of the city.

  4. Vietnam coma pilot warns people 'not to be blasé'

    Video caption: Scottish pilot Stephen Cameron spent 10 weeks in a coma in Vietnam

    A Scottish pilot, who has returned to the UK after more than two months on a ventilator in Vietnam, has warned Britons "not to be blasé about coronavirus" as lockdown eases.

    Stephen Cameron, 42, from Motherwell, was Vietnam's sickest patient and became known across the country as Patient 91.

    "I'm a living example of what this virus can do and how serious it is," he told the BBC in an exclusive interview from his hospital bed at University Hospital Wishaw.

    "I don't think the NHS could cope if there was a wave of people who needed the amount of care and life support that I needed."

  5. Spain insists infections under control after UK quarantine

    People from Spain will have to quarantine when back in the UK
    Image caption: The change to the quarantine rule for Spain came into force less than six hours after it was announced

    One of the biggest stories in the UK this morning is on Spain. On Saturday evening, the UK government removed Spain from the list of travel destinations where you can come back from without self-isolating for 14 days.

    It came after a spike in the number of new cases in Spain. The country says the outbreaks of new cases are isolated and under control, with its foreign minister saying Spain "is safe for Spaniards and tourists".

    The change to the quarantine rule came into effect on Sunday, and travellers already in Spain – who went thinking they wouldn't have to return and self-isolate - have reacted in shock to the news. The airline industry also reacted with dismay, calling it a big blow.

    Video caption: Airline passengers 'panicking' over quarantine

    Now Labour has said the short notice of the announcement has “created a sense of panic”. The party called for support for people who are arriving back, where there is no guarantee from their employers that they can work from home for two weeks.

    The UK government has stood by its decision to put Spain back on the list.

    (Also, it’s worth noting that the UK government’s list applies to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland had its own, slightly different list which didn’t include Spain for many weeks. Spain is now off both lists.)

  6. Welcome to our live coverage

    A woman in Spain wearing a mask
    Image caption: The number of cases in Spain has tripled in two weeks, with more than 900 new infections reported on Friday

    We'll be bringing you the latest from the UK and around the world throughout the day.

    For our audience in the UK who are just waking up, have a look at what today's newspapers are reporting.

    There's a lot of reaction to the announcement over the weekend that people coming to the UK from Spain will have to quarantine for 14 days.

    Here are some of the latest developments from around the world:

    • In the UK, there have been calls for support for people returning from Spain to quarantine - where there is no guarantee their employers will allow them to work from home for two weeks
    • The total number of confirmed cases has now reached more than 16 million - up by a million in just four days
    • In the last 24 hours, there have been more than 55,000 new infections in Brazil, 53,000 in the US and 48,000 in India, Johns Hopkins University data shows
    • Australia has recorded its biggest daily spike, with more than 530 new cases in Victoria State
    • Vietnam has closed the city of Da Nang to tourists after four new locally transmitted coronavirus cases were recorded - the country's first since April
    • North Korea has reported what it describes as its first suspected case of coronavirus. State media said a person who defected to South Korea three years ago returned across the demarcation line last week with symptoms
    • Israel, which had previously had a good record on limiting the spread, is also experiencing a spike with more than 1,700 new infections reported
