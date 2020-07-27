PA Media Copyright: PA Media The change to the quarantine rule for Spain came into force less than six hours after it was announced Image caption: The change to the quarantine rule for Spain came into force less than six hours after it was announced

One of the biggest stories in the UK this morning is on Spain. On Saturday evening, the UK government removed Spain from the list of travel destinations where you can come back from without self-isolating for 14 days.

It came after a spike in the number of new cases in Spain. The country says the outbreaks of new cases are isolated and under control, with its foreign minister saying Spain "is safe for Spaniards and tourists".

The change to the quarantine rule came into effect on Sunday, and travellers already in Spain – who went thinking they wouldn't have to return and self-isolate - have reacted in shock to the news. The airline industry also reacted with dismay, calling it a big blow.

Video content Video caption: Airline passengers 'panicking' over quarantine Airline passengers 'panicking' over quarantine

Now Labour has said the short notice of the announcement has “created a sense of panic”. The party called for support for people who are arriving back, where there is no guarantee from their employers that they can work from home for two weeks.

The UK government has stood by its decision to put Spain back on the list.

(Also, it’s worth noting that the UK government’s list applies to England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Scotland had its own, slightly different list which didn’t include Spain for many weeks. Spain is now off both lists.)