Welcome back to our daily coverage of all things coronavirus. Here are the global headlines so far this Thursday:

Australia has announced its biggest deficit since World War Two as the country faces the economic fallout from the virus

The country is in the midst of a second wave and daily new numbers in Victoria have dropped only slightly to 403

Brazil has seen a record number of new infections, recording more than 67,000 new cases over the past day

US President Trump continues to push for schools to reopen and says he himself would be comfortable sending his young son to class

In the UK, a committee of MPs says it is “astonished” how the government failed to plan an economic response to the fallout from the pandemic