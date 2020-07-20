A taxi driver (2nd L) arrives to get tested for coronavirus COVID-19 at a makeshift testing station in a carpark in Hong Kong on July 19, 2020.
Hong Kong steps up fight against virus surge

Edited by Andreas Illmer

All times stated are UK

  1. Hong Kong situation 'really critical'

    Officials in Hong Kong have warned the pandemic is out of control in the territory and are stepping up measures to fight the surge.

    On Sunday, 108 new infections were recorded, taking the total to almost 1,900 cases.

    "I think the situation is really critical and there is no sign the situation is being brought under control," Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

    She announced new measures, including plans to make it mandatory to wear masks in public indoor venues and a new order for non-essential civil servants to work for home.

    With daily cases on the rise, Hong Kong had already implemented measures last week which shuttered many businesses including bars, gyms and nightclubs, and made masks on public transport mandatory.

    Lam said more measures would be announced should the number of daily infections not come down.

  2. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome back to our coverage on all things coronavirus. Here are the headlines as the week kicks off in Asia.

    • Hong Kong is stepping up its measures against the virus after a record new number of cases were recorded on Sunday
    • Authorities have announced a raft of new measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces
    • Health officials in Australia have warned the surge in Melbourne could take weeks to subside despite a new lockdown and orders to wear masks
    • Leaders in the EU have warned they may not be able to reach an agreement on an economic stimulus package to cushion the fallout from the pandemic
    • US President Trump has claimed the United States has one of the lowest mortality rates from the virus, although data suggests the claim is false
    • The number of confirmed infections worldwide is now just under 14.5 million while the death toll has risen above 600,000
