Officials in Hong Kong have warned the pandemic is out of control in the territory and are stepping up measures to fight the surge.

On Sunday, 108 new infections were recorded, taking the total to almost 1,900 cases.

"I think the situation is really critical and there is no sign the situation is being brought under control," Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

She announced new measures, including plans to make it mandatory to wear masks in public indoor venues and a new order for non-essential civil servants to work for home.

With daily cases on the rise, Hong Kong had already implemented measures last week which shuttered many businesses including bars, gyms and nightclubs, and made masks on public transport mandatory.

Lam said more measures would be announced should the number of daily infections not come down.