Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected allegations that
this country’s intelligence services tried to steal coronavirus
vaccine research. UK security services said on Thursday that hackers
targeting vaccine developers “almost certainly” operated as “part of Russian
intelligence services”
Ambassador Andrei Kelin told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.”
UK PM does not want a second national lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not want to impose a second national lockdown in the event of another coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, he compared the option of a nationwide shutdown to a “nuclear deterrent” and said he does not think the country “will be in that position again”.
However the UK’s chief scientific adviser said there is “a risk” such measures could be needed as winter approaches.
