Worldwide coronavirus deaths pass 600,000

Edited by Tom Spender

  1. Russia's ambassador to UK rejects vaccine hacking claims

    Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected allegations that his country’s intelligence services tried to steal coronavirus vaccine research.

    UK security services said hackers targeting vaccine developers “almost certainly” operated as “part of Russian intelligence services”.

    Ambassador Andrei Kelin told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it.”

  2. UK PM does not want a second national lockdown

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    Image caption: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he does not want a second national lockdown

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he does not want to impose a second national lockdown in the event of another coronavirus outbreak.

    Speaking to the Sunday Telegraph, he compared the option of a nationwide shutdown to a “nuclear deterrent” and said he does not think the country “will be in that position again”.

    However the UK’s chief scientific adviser said there is “a risk” such measures could be needed as winter approaches.

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

    We’ll be updating you on the latest updates from the UK and around the world.

    Here are your latest headlines:

    • The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours – the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
    • More than 600,000 people have now died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
    • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he does not want to impose a second lockdown in the event of another coronavirus outbreak
    • Russia’s ambassador to the UK has rejected allegations that this country’s intelligence services tried to steal coronavirus vaccine research. UK security services said on Thursday that hackers targeting vaccine developers “almost certainly” operated as “part of Russian intelligence services”
    • EU leaders are meeting for a third day of discussions over a massive post-coronavirus economic recovery plan
    • The death toll in the US has now surpassed 140,000. More than 3.7 million cases have been confirmed
    • Australia’s Victoria state has recorded 363 new cases and three deaths. The government there has made it mandatory for people in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire to wear masks when outside their home
