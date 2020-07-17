A campaign aimed at increasing domestic travel across Japan will not include trips to Tokyo, Japan has said.

The capital saw 286 cases on Thursday - a record high - sparking concerns that the virus could resurge.

The "Go To Travel Campaign", which is due to kick off next Wednesday, will also exclude residents who live in Tokyo who want to travel outside the prefecture.

The campaign will provide local travellers with subsidies for domestic travel - but not everyone is happy.

“I wonder if it’s all right for the program to begin during this period,” Yamagata's Governor Mieko Yoshimura said, according to a Japan Times report . “It will contribute to the economy, but I cannot welcome it entirely.”