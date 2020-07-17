A campaign aimed at increasing domestic travel across Japan will not include trips to Tokyo, Japan has said.
The capital saw 286 cases on Thursday - a record high - sparking concerns that the virus could resurge.
The "Go To Travel Campaign", which is due to kick off next Wednesday, will also exclude residents who live in Tokyo who want to travel outside the prefecture.
The campaign will provide local travellers with subsidies for domestic travel - but not everyone is happy.
“I wonder if it’s all right for the program to begin during this period,” Yamagata's Governor Mieko Yoshimura said, according to a Japan Times report. “It will contribute to the economy, but I cannot welcome it entirely.”
BreakingIndia virus infections cross one million - reports
Infections have passed the one million mark in India, where more than 30,000 daily cases were confirmed on Thursday, local media report.
For months now cases have been swelling in the country, which has the third highest caseload in the world after the US and Brazil.
India's health ministry website, which publishes the total tally and state breakdowns, does not yet reflect the new numbers.
Hello and welcome
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact it's having around the world.
Here are some of the latest developments:
There have now been more than two million people infected in Brazil with the total doubling in the last month
In the US the daily total of new cases breaks another record-hitting 75,000 cases, according to Reuters
It comes as the top US infectious diseases expert has pleaded with young people not to go out to crowded places like bars
Tokyo is another hotspot we are watching after it reported the highest number of new case since the start of the pandemic
And Victoria in Australia also reported a record daily increase in infections while neighbouring New South Wales said it was banning dancing, singing and mingling at weddings.
