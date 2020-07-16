AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENTCopyright: AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT
Melbourne and Tokyo cases rise, China bounces back
Here are some of the main stories so far this Thursday 16 July;
Melbourne in Australia has warned it may not have hit its peak of new cases. Victoria's capital is under lockdown, but the state has reported 317 new cases in the past day
Record numbers of new cases have been confirmed in the US, according to John Hopkins University - it says there were 67,632 new cases in the past 24 hours
Japan's capital, Tokyo, has also seen a new wave of infections - Governor Yuriko Koike has told local media she expects more than 280 cases to be reported on Thursday
US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has described recent efforts by the Trump administration to discredit him as "bizarre" and "nonsense"
There's positive economic news from China - it says its economy grew 3.2% in the second quarter of the year, a sign it could be bouncing back
UK unemployment reached 1.3 million in April, but think tank Resolution Foundation has warned that doesn't show the true scale of the problem
Welcome back to our coverage
Hello and welcome to today’s rolling news coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Six months ago, the world didn’t know about Sars-Cov-2 at all - now it has affected almost every corner of the Earth, causing unprecedented damage to the global economy and changing the way most of us live and work, possibly for ever.
Throughout the day we’ll be bringing you the latest news about the virus’s impact, scientific developments and advice, analysis from experts in the BBC and elsewhere, tips on how to keep yourself and your community safe and also stories of people supporting each other during very tough times.
Melbourne has driven Australia's curve back up
From April to mid-June, Australia had been celebrating its relative success in suppressing the virus.
It had moved quickly to limit the virus on the island nation – with early border closures, quarantining overseas arrivals and enforcing a tough social distancing regime.
However, the Melbourne outbreak – which became apparent last month – has now driven the nation’s virus curve right back up.
Around a quarter of the country’s 10,500 cases have come from the city in the last two weeks alone.
Here more on that: Why has Melbourne's virus outbreak worsened?
