From April to mid-June, Australia had been celebrating its relative success in suppressing the virus.

It had moved quickly to limit the virus on the island nation – with early border closures, quarantining overseas arrivals and enforcing a tough social distancing regime.

However, the Melbourne outbreak – which became apparent last month – has now driven the nation’s virus curve right back up.

Around a quarter of the country’s 10,500 cases have come from the city in the last two weeks alone.

