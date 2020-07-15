Hong Kong’s toughest social distancing restrictions yet have
now come into force as the city struggles to deal with its latest virus
outbreak.
Under the new restrictions, all passengers on public
transport are required to wear masks.
Restaurants are not allowed to serve dine-in customers from
6pm to 5am. Bars have been closed entirely.
The maximum size of group gatherings, which was earlier
expanded to 50 people, has been reduced back down to just four people.
Twelve types of premises – including gyms and beauty parlours –
will be closed. This also includes places of amusement, with theme parks like
Hong Kong Disneyland having to shut their doors – again.
The Hong Kong park closed in January due to the virus, but had re-opened
last month.
Welcome to today's coverage
Hello, and welcome to today’s rolling coverage of the pandemic. It is now 197 days since China first informed the WHO about a strange new pneumonia in Wuhan. Since then, there have been more than 13 million confirmed cases, with only a handful of countries unaffected. More than half a million lives are confirmed to have been lost.
Here are some of the main news points today:
Hong Kong - which had early success in containing the virus - says it is firmly in a third wave and has brought in even tougher social distancing rules
President Trump has said the decision to keep San Diego and Los Angeles schools online only in the new term is “terrible"
A vaccine being developed by US drug firm Moderna has proved effective in early trials and will enter human trials soon
The Australian state of Victoria, which is under partial lockdown again, has recorded 238 new cases
New Zealand has announced plans for local lockdowns if the virus starts spreading again in the community
In Scotland, hairdressers, bars, cinemas, tourist attractions and places of worship are among the venues now allowed to reopen
A Lancet study found avoidable deaths may have occured in England, because people didn't seek urgent care for heart symptoms during lockdown
