Commuters in HK
Live

Hong Kong reduces gatherings from 50 to four

preview
3
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Anna Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Hong Kong brings in toughest rules yet

    Hong Kong’s toughest social distancing restrictions yet have now come into force as the city struggles to deal with its latest virus outbreak.

    Under the new restrictions, all passengers on public transport are required to wear masks.

    Restaurants are not allowed to serve dine-in customers from 6pm to 5am. Bars have been closed entirely.

    The maximum size of group gatherings, which was earlier expanded to 50 people, has been reduced back down to just four people.

    Twelve types of premises – including gyms and beauty parlours – will be closed. This also includes places of amusement, with theme parks like Hong Kong Disneyland having to shut their doors – again.

    The Hong Kong park closed in January due to the virus, but had re-opened last month.

    A passenger wearing a protective mask uses her phone on bus
    Copyright: Getty Images

  2. Welcome to today's coverage

    Hello, and welcome to today’s rolling coverage of the pandemic. It is now 197 days since China first informed the WHO about a strange new pneumonia in Wuhan. Since then, there have been more than 13 million confirmed cases, with only a handful of countries unaffected. More than half a million lives are confirmed to have been lost.

    Here are some of the main news points today:

    • Hong Kong - which had early success in containing the virus - says it is firmly in a third wave and has brought in even tougher social distancing rules
    • President Trump has said the decision to keep San Diego and Los Angeles schools online only in the new term is “terrible"
    • A vaccine being developed by US drug firm Moderna has proved effective in early trials and will enter human trials soon
    • The Australian state of Victoria, which is under partial lockdown again, has recorded 238 new cases
    • New Zealand has announced plans for local lockdowns if the virus starts spreading again in the community
    • In Scotland, hairdressers, bars, cinemas, tourist attractions and places of worship are among the venues now allowed to reopen
    • A Lancet study found avoidable deaths may have occured in England, because people didn't seek urgent care for heart symptoms during lockdown
Back to top