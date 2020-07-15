Hong Kong’s toughest social distancing restrictions yet have now come into force as the city struggles to deal with its latest virus outbreak.

Under the new restrictions, all passengers on public transport are required to wear masks.

Restaurants are not allowed to serve dine-in customers from 6pm to 5am. Bars have been closed entirely.

The maximum size of group gatherings, which was earlier expanded to 50 people, has been reduced back down to just four people.

Twelve types of premises – including gyms and beauty parlours – will be closed. This also includes places of amusement, with theme parks like Hong Kong Disneyland having to shut their doors – again.

The Hong Kong park closed in January due to the virus, but had re-opened last month.