Some 230,370 new cases were recorded in 24 hours - a record daily increase, said the World Health Organization on Sunday.

Most of the new cases were in the Americas, but here's a specific breakdown of where some of the other cases were from:

Americas - 142,992

- 142,992 South East Asia - 33,173

- 33,173 Europe - 18,804

- 18,804 Africa - 17,884

- 17,884 Eastern Mediterranean - 15,361

- 15,361 Western Pacific - 2,156

Around 5,285 new deaths were also reported - again, with the majority of them coming from the Americas.