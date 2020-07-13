Some 230,370 new cases were recorded in 24 hours - a record daily increase, said the World Health Organization on Sunday.
Most of the new cases were in the Americas, but here's a specific breakdown of where some of the other cases were from:
Americas - 142,992
South East Asia - 33,173
Europe - 18,804
Africa - 17,884
Eastern Mediterranean - 15,361
Western Pacific - 2,156
Around 5,285 new deaths were also reported - again, with the majority of them coming from the Americas.
Mexico deaths surpass Italy
More than 35,000 people have now lost their lives in Mexico to Covid-19. The Latin American country now has more deaths than Italy - one of the first countries to raise global alarm over the virus.
But President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Sunday that the pandemic was "losing intensity" in the country and put the blame on "conservative media" for causing alarm.
The country recorded 276 deaths on Sunday and 4,482 new infections bringing total cases to almost 300,000.
The US still counts the most number of Covid-linked deaths globally. Brazil and the UK have the next highest tolls.
Hello and welcome
Welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. The start of the week has brought with it a new grim milestone - the World Health Organization reported a record daily increase in global virus cases, with more than 230,000 new infections on Sunday.
Most of the new cases were in the Americas - where about 140,000 infections were confirmed.
Mexico now has the fourth-most virus deaths, surpassing Italy which was once the epicentre of an outbreak in Europe.
Mexico has recorded over 35,000 deaths, behind the US, Brazil and the UK, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
And in more Latin American news - Bolivia's economy minister has now tested positive for the virus, days after its interim president tested positive. This makes Oscar Ortiz the fourth cabinet member to be infected.
The number of cases worldwide has now reached more than 12.8 million, with about 568,000 deaths.
