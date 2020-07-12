EPA Copyright: EPA

A Scottish airline pilot, who contracted coronavirus in Vietnam and spent more than two months on life support in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, is on his way home.

Stephen Cameron, 42, was admitted to hospital in March, shortly after completing his first flight for the national carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Doctors had given him a 10% chance of survival.

In a country with very few cases of the virus - and no official Covid-19 deaths - every detail of his recovery was reported in the national press.

Mr Cameron said he was humbled by the experience and would return to Vietnam as soon as he was well enough.

Read more about how Vietnam saved Mr Cameron and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet.