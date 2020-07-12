US President Donald Trump has previously said he would not wear a mask and mocked Democratic rival Joe Biden for doing so.
But on Saturday that changed. He met with wounded soldiers and staff at the Walter Reed
military hospital outside Washington DC - where he was pictured wearing a mask in public for the first time.
“I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that
particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that,
in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to
wear a mask,” he said.
The US saw another 66,528 infections on Saturday, a record for
one day. Almost 135,000 people have died in the US since the pandemic began,
according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Scottish pilot returns from Vietnam after two months on life support
A Scottish airline pilot, who contracted coronavirus in Vietnam and spent more than two months on life support in a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, is on his way home.
Stephen Cameron, 42, was admitted to hospital in March, shortly after completing his first flight for the national carrier Vietnam Airlines.
Doctors had given him a 10% chance of survival.
In a country with very few cases of the virus - and no official Covid-19 deaths - every detail of his recovery was reported in the national press.
Mr Cameron said he was humbled by the experience and would return to Vietnam as soon as he was well enough.
Read more about how Vietnam saved Mr Cameron and kept a clean Covid-19 sheet.
Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan in hospital with virus
Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s best known actors, has tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently in hospital in Mumbai.
The 77-year-old is being treated in the hospital's isolation unit and is stable with mild symptoms, news agency ANI reports.
His son Abhishek is also in hospital after testing positive for the virus.
Other family members have all tested negative, according to local media.
Amitabh Bachchan has been involved in more than 200 films since becoming a star five decades ago. His son is also a successful actor.
A number of major Indian figures have taken to social media to wish the pair well including actors Prianka Chopra and Sonam K Ahuja.
India is currently experiencing a sharp rise in cases with the total climbing to nearly 821,000 on Saturday. It has the third highest caseload in the world.
