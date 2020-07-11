Face coverings are currently compulsory on public transport
in England, but not in shops. They’re advised to be worn in enclosed spaces
where social distancing isn’t possible.
In Scotland - where the Scottish government is in charge of
the face mask rules - coverings are required in shops and on transport.
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured wearing
a face covering for the first time and said “we need to be stricter” in
insisting people wear them in confined spaces.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said "strong
and clear guidance" was needed. His colleague, Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting, added that "at the moment people are hearing different messages
from different quarters".
Other politicians have resisted making masks mandatory. Tory MP and former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom said she didn't want masks to be mandatory but "people should be considerate of others" and start to think about carrying one wherever they go.
US records highest daily infections
EPACopyright: EPA
The US has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus
cases, with more than 63,643 infections confirmed on Friday.
Friday also saw 774 covid deaths, according to data from
Johns Hopkins University.
More than three million people have tested positive for the
virus in the US since the pandemic began.
Twenty-nine states have seen an increase in new cases
compared to last week, according to CNN. Nine have had record single-day infections: Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa,
Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin, Reuters reports.
Texas and Florida are among the worst hit states in the
country.
Florida recorded 11,433 new cases on Friday. In Miami-Dade county, 28% of people who took tests were confirmed to have
the virus.
Last week, leading US health official Dr Anthony Fauci warned that daily confirmed cases could reach 100,000.
Welcome to our coverage
We'll be bringing you updates from around the world on the latest developments as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread.
In the US, nine states have reached
records for single-day infections
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on countries to adopt an aggressive approach to fighting the virus
But cases continue to climb in India, which has seen a spike of 27,114 cases in 24 hours, taking the national number to 820,916
Belgium has made the wearing of masks compulsory in cinemas, shops and a number of other outdoor settings
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "we need to be stricter" in England in insisting people wear face coverings.
Live Reporting
Edited by Paul Kirby
All times stated are UK
We need clarity over face coverings in England - Labour
The UK government should be clearer about its stance on face coverings, the opposition Labour Party has said.
Face coverings are currently compulsory on public transport in England, but not in shops. They’re advised to be worn in enclosed spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.
In Scotland - where the Scottish government is in charge of the face mask rules - coverings are required in shops and on transport.
On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured wearing a face covering for the first time and said “we need to be stricter” in insisting people wear them in confined spaces.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said "strong and clear guidance" was needed. His colleague, Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting, added that "at the moment people are hearing different messages from different quarters".
Other politicians have resisted making masks mandatory. Tory MP and former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom said she didn't want masks to be mandatory but "people should be considerate of others" and start to think about carrying one wherever they go.
US records highest daily infections
The US has recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus cases, with more than 63,643 infections confirmed on Friday.
Friday also saw 774 covid deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
More than three million people have tested positive for the virus in the US since the pandemic began.
Twenty-nine states have seen an increase in new cases compared to last week, according to CNN. Nine have had record single-day infections: Alaska, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin, Reuters reports.
Texas and Florida are among the worst hit states in the country.
Florida recorded 11,433 new cases on Friday. In Miami-Dade county, 28% of people who took tests were confirmed to have the virus.
Last week, leading US health official Dr Anthony Fauci warned that daily confirmed cases could reach 100,000.
Welcome to our coverage
We'll be bringing you updates from around the world on the latest developments as the Covid-19 virus continues to spread.