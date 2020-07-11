Andrew Parsons Media Copyright: Andrew Parsons Media Boris Johnson visited businesses in his constituency on Friday Image caption: Boris Johnson visited businesses in his constituency on Friday

The UK government should be clearer about its stance on face coverings, the opposition Labour Party has said.

Face coverings are currently compulsory on public transport in England, but not in shops. They’re advised to be worn in enclosed spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

In Scotland - where the Scottish government is in charge of the face mask rules - coverings are required in shops and on transport.

On Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured wearing a face covering for the first time and said “we need to be stricter” in insisting people wear them in confined spaces.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said "strong and clear guidance" was needed. His colleague, Labour shadow minister Wes Streeting, added that "at the moment people are hearing different messages from different quarters".

Other politicians have resisted making masks mandatory. Tory MP and former cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom said she didn't want masks to be mandatory but "people should be considerate of others" and start to think about carrying one wherever they go.