An aerial view shows people on the sand in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 10, 2020. - The beaches of Miami opened today for the first time after nearly three months of closure due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some US states reopened too quickly, says Fauci

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Florida health chief: Like a bus accident every day

    As cases soar in Florida, hospitals are beginning to fill up.

    Of the state's 207 intensive care units, 45 were full on Thursday, and almost half were more than 90% full.

    "When hospitals and health care assistants talk about surge capacity, they’re often talking about a single event," said John Sinnott, chief epidemiologist at Tampa General Hospital.

    "But what we’re having now is the equivalent of a bus accident a day, every day, and it just keeps adding."

    A waiter in Miami, photographed last month
    A waiter in Miami, photographed last month

  2. Dr Fauci: Some states reopened too quickly

    The US infectious disease expert and government adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said some states reopened too quickly - and are now paying the price with a surge in infections.

    "There are some times when despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly," Fauci told Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast.

    "Certainly Florida I know, you know, I think jumped over a couple of checkpoints," he added.

    Confirmed cases in Florida have soared recently, with a recent average of more than 9,000 a day. The average was below 1,000 a day until last month.

    Dr Fauci (right) at a congressional committee last month
    Dr Fauci (right) at a congressional committee last month

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    Welcome to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are the latest headlines:

    • Some US states reopened too quickly, top US expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said
    • For the sixth time in 10 days, the US had a daily record of new infections
    • The interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, has tested positive
    • The Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan has warned of a pneumonia that is deadlier than Covid-19
    • Singapore is holding an election with a number of virus measures in place
    • Globally, there have been more than 12.2m confirmed infections since the outbreak began, with more than 554,000 deaths linked to Covid-19
