The US infectious disease expert and government adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said some states reopened too quickly - and are now paying the price with a surge in infections.

"There are some times when despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly," Fauci told Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast.

"Certainly Florida I know, you know, I think jumped over a couple of checkpoints," he added.

Confirmed cases in Florida have soared recently, with a recent average of more than 9,000 a day. The average was below 1,000 a day until last month.