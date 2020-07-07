EPA Copyright: EPA

One of the hopes for beating the virus is achieving so-called herd immunity. This means that if enough people in a country get infected and recover, they’ll have antibodies and be immune - and the virus won’t spread anymore.

But a Spanish study has now cast doubt on whether that'll work for the current virus anytime soon.

Looking at more than 60,000 people, it estimates that just 5% of the population has developed antibodies, the medical journal the Lancet reported.

Yet it’s thought that around 70% to 90% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected.

"In this situation, social distance measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases and their contacts are imperative for future epidemic control," the study's authors said in the report .