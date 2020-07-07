One of the hopes for beating the virus is achieving so-called herd immunity. This means that if enough people in a country get infected and recover, they’ll have antibodies and be immune - and the virus won’t spread anymore.
But a Spanish study has now cast doubt on whether that'll work for the current virus anytime soon.
Looking at more than 60,000 people, it estimates that just 5% of the population has developed antibodies, the medical journal the Lancet reported.
Yet it’s thought that around 70% to 90% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected.
"In this situation, social distance measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases and their contacts are imperative for future epidemic control," the study's authors said in the report.
Victoria surge continues as border closes
At midnight (14:00 GMT), the border between New South Wales and Victoria in Australia will close for the first time in a century.
The closure was agreed after a surge in cases in Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria. And that surge shows no sign of slowing down.
On Tuesday, the state announced another 191 cases - a record daily tally. Of those, 154 came from unknown sources, while 37 were linked to existing outbreaks.
In Melbourne, 3,000 tower block residents are under a week-lock lockdown after an outbreak there. At least 69 cases have been found in the blocks.
