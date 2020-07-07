Police in Sydney airport
Australia to close state border after virus spike

Andreas Illmer

  1. Spanish study casts doubt on herd immunity

    Emergency tent in Spain
    One of the hopes for beating the virus is achieving so-called herd immunity. This means that if enough people in a country get infected and recover, they’ll have antibodies and be immune - and the virus won’t spread anymore.

    But a Spanish study has now cast doubt on whether that'll work for the current virus anytime soon.

    Looking at more than 60,000 people, it estimates that just 5% of the population has developed antibodies, the medical journal the Lancet reported.

    Yet it’s thought that around 70% to 90% of a population needs to be immune to protect the uninfected.

    "In this situation, social distance measures and efforts to identify and isolate new cases and their contacts are imperative for future epidemic control," the study's authors said in the report.

  2. Victoria surge continues as border closes

    At midnight (14:00 GMT), the border between New South Wales and Victoria in Australia will close for the first time in a century.

    The closure was agreed after a surge in cases in Melbourne, the state capital of Victoria. And that surge shows no sign of slowing down.

    On Tuesday, the state announced another 191 cases - a record daily tally. Of those, 154 came from unknown sources, while 37 were linked to existing outbreaks.

    In Melbourne, 3,000 tower block residents are under a week-lock lockdown after an outbreak there. At least 69 cases have been found in the blocks.

    Police outside a locked-down tower block in Flemington, Melbourne, recently
    Image caption: Police outside a locked-down tower block in Flemington, Melbourne, recently

    The latest headlines:

    • For the first time in a century, the border between Australia's two most populous states, New South Wales and Victoria, will close at midnight (14:00 GMT)
    • The closure was agreed after a surge of cases in Victoria, and the state announced another 191 cases on Tuesday
    • A study in Spain suggests that, despite the country's large outbreak, it is a long way from "herd immunity"
    • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes another Covid-19 test, after reportedly showing symptoms - results are expected on Tuesday
    • Globally, there have been more than 11.5m cases since the outbreak began, and 537,000 deaths have been linked to Covid-19
