Unruly locks, discoloured roots and split ends are some of\nthe side effects of spending three months in lockdown. But now hairdressers can finally reopen again in England, and Sandra Jacobs was\none of the first people through the door at her local hairdressers in Camden,\nnorth London, on Friday night. She described it as "such a relief" to be back in\nthe salon chair and said the haircut made her feel "normal again". Hairdresser Carole Rickaby, wearing an apron and a\nfacemask, said it was great to pick up the scissors again.
Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It’s a big day in England, where pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas can reopen for the first time since the UK went into lockdown three months ago.
Restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas were allowed to reopen just after midnight, but pubs had to wait until 06:00 BST after the government expressed concerns of early morning partying.
As they reopen, businesses must observe strict social distancing rules, and people have been urged to act responsibly.
