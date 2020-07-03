Beijing broadcaster BTV has been praised for taking the stigma out of having Covid-19 by showing an interview with a delivery driver surnamed Kong, who tested positive in late June.

Today, he has been cured and discharged from hospital. But last month, there was huge concern when he contracted the virus, given that he was delivering food to around 50 people a day.

After he tested positive, Global Times reported that more than 104,000 other delivery personnel were ordered to be tested.

But seeing him today, speaking of how he “was worried that he had harmed everyone”, has got Chinese netizens commenting on how they should feel more grateful about front-line workers, and that he shouldn’t feel guilty.

He is the third patient to be discharged in Beijing; more than 329 people have so far tested positive in the city since one individual case on 11 June.