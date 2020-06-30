Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Victoria has recorded more than 250 infections in the past week Image caption: Victoria has recorded more than 250 infections in the past week

South Australia and Queensland have cancelled plans to open their state borders to all Australians as an outbreak in Victoria gathers pace.

Victoria has recorded double-digit increases in infections each day for two weeks, including 64 in the past 24 hours.

The cases - concentrated in several areas of Melbourne - have become Australia's biggest concern in almost three months.

Fears are growing that the outbreak could spread to other states, all of which have far fewer or no infections.

In announcements today, South Australia cancelled plans to fully reopen its borders on 20 July, while Queensland said it would open on 10 July but not to Victorians.

Though her state remains open, New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian told locals today: "Do not allow anyone from a hotspot in Melbourne or from greater Melbourne to come into your home - you have the right to say no."

Australia has had more than 7,500 cases in total and 104 deaths.