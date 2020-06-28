Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The UK is “absolutely not going back to the austerity of 10 years ago", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said.

Johnson made the pledge as he began to outline plans to kickstart the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic in an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

"We're going to make sure that we have plans to help people whose old jobs are not there any more to get the opportunities they need", he told the paper.

His plans will include the creation of a new taskforce - led by Chancellor Rishi Sunak - to look at speeding up the building of hospitals, schools and roads.

It comes as latest figures show that the economy shrank by 20.4% in April - the largest monthly fall on record - while the number of workers on UK payrolls dived more than 600,000 between March and May.

