US reels from record spike in Covid-19 cases

Edited by Patrick Jackson

  1. A step in the right direction for UK travel

    Tom Burridge

    Transport correspondent

    The UK travel sector has gone to war with the government over its blanket quarantine policy, which previously ordered everyone entering or returning to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days.

    So a more nuanced, risk-based approach will quieten the critics to some extent.

    But the storm of controversy swirling around this policy won't completely go away.

    Portugal, which will probably not be on next week's list of exemptions, feels hard done by.

    The country is desperate that UK tourists return.

    And although in public health terms the US is not currently close to being on the list, it does potentially present a tricky diplomatic dynamic, given the normally cosy relationship between Washington and London.

    And the transatlantic flight market is lucrative too.

    This announcement is a step in the right direction for UK aviation but they want testing at airports to also provide another way for passengers to be exempt. So far, in public, the government has said very little about that.

  2. UK to open up European holidays from 6 July

    UK holidaymakers are expected to be allowed to travel to certain European countries without having to spend 14 days in quarantine when they return.

    Blanket restrictions on non-essential overseas travel will be relaxed in the UK from 6 July, the government has said.

    A full list of travel corridors between the UK and other destinations will be published next week.

    They are thought to include Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway - but not Portugal or Sweden, where infections have recently spiked.

    A traffic light system will be introduced - with countries classified as green, amber and red depending on the prevalence of coronavirus.

    "Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world - giving people the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the UK economy through tourism and business," a government spokeperson said.

    "But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge."

  3. Doctor leaves critical care to applause

    A senior doctor has left critical care to applause from colleagues in Stockton, England, after being treated for coronavirus.

    Consultant haematologist Maria Szubert said she was "at death's door" when she was admitted to the University Hospital of North Tees at the end of May.

  4. The latest from around the world

    Welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and thank you for joining us.

    We'll be bringing you updates throughout the day. Here's the latest:

    • Health experts in the US are calling for urgent action after a record number of new cases were recorded on Friday. The total of 40,173, given by Johns Hopkins University, surpassed the record set only the previous day
    • The country's infectious disease chief Dr Anthony Fauci said there was a "serious problem". He told a White House briefing the current rises were due to everything from regions "maybe opening a little bit too early" to citizens themselves not following guidance
    • The spike prompted a number of states - namely Texas, Florida and Arizona - to delay their plans to reopen
    • Elsewhere, India reported thousands of new cases over the last 24 hours. It pushed the country’s total above 500,000 and experts warn that hospitals could be overwhelmed
    • In the UK, restrictions on non-essential overseas travel will be relaxed from 6 July. Holidaymakers are expected to be allowed to travel to certain European countries without having to spend 14 days in quarantine when they return
