PA Media Copyright: PA Media

The UK travel sector has gone to war with the government over its blanket quarantine policy, which previously ordered everyone entering or returning to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days.

So a more nuanced, risk-based approach will quieten the critics to some extent.

But the storm of controversy swirling around this policy won't completely go away.

Portugal, which will probably not be on next week's list of exemptions, feels hard done by.

The country is desperate that UK tourists return.

And although in public health terms the US is not currently close to being on the list, it does potentially present a tricky diplomatic dynamic, given the normally cosy relationship between Washington and London.

And the transatlantic flight market is lucrative too.

This announcement is a step in the right direction for UK aviation but they want testing at airports to also provide another way for passengers to be exempt. So far, in public, the government has said very little about that.