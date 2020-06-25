A drive-through testing site in Melbourne, Australia
Australian troops sent to Melbourne as cases surge

Edited by Owen Amos

All times stated are UK

  1. Melbourne 'door-to-door' testing blitz begins

    Health workers test Melbourne residents at a drive-in site
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, is undergoing a testing blitz

    We’ve been reporting all week about a worrying rise in Australia’s cases - and while the figures are comparatively small on a global scale, authorities aren’t leaving anything to chance.

    Over 1,300 officials are now combing “hotspot” suburbs in Melbourne to carry out a massive testing “blitz”.

    The state capital of Victoria has been the only source of community transmissions in Australia for several weeks.

    “Rather than waiting for an unsustainable number of community transmission to become known, we are going to go literally door-to-door, we are bringing the public health response to your doorstep,” said Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews.

    The army has been drafted in to help with testing and other tasks.

    Nationally, 34 new cases have been reported overnight - with 33 in Victoria.

    This is the state's highest daily increase in three months, but community transmission has remained stable, and there are only seven people in hospital.

  2. Welcome back

    Welcome to our rolling coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are the latest headlines:

    • More than 1,000 Australian troops are being sent to Melbourne to enforce quarantine and help with testing and logistics
    • The state of Victoria has seen a spike in infections, and "door-to-door" testing is now underway
    • New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ask people travelling from US states where infections are rising to self-isolate for 14 days
    • Brazil records another record number of infections, as the WHO warns the pandemic has not peaked in Latin America
    • The Eiffel Tower reopens today - but visitors will need to take the stairs, and the top remains closed
