Australia has been among the most successful places to tackle
the virus – some states have gone weeks without a new case.
But a spike in infections in Victoria is providing the
country's biggest concern for some time.
The south-eastern state has recorded more than 100 cases in
the past week, mostly in Melbourne. Twelve of the 16 detected today were
transmitted inside Australia, unlike many recently which have been infected overseas.
Victoria has extended a state of emergency declaration, re-imposed
some lockdown measures, and issued warnings for six virus "hotspots".
"This
is part of living with Covid-19," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told
reporters today.
"There will be setbacks from time to time, but we have systems to deal
with the setbacks."
WHO records highest global cases in 24 hours
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the Americas responsible for most of the new infections.
The WHO said more than 183,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
Most - more than 50,000 - came from Brazil, followed by the US and India.
The number of confirmed cases is partly a reflection of increased testing around the world.
Brazil deaths rise above 50,000
Brazil has become the second country, after the US, to register more than 50,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.
The grim milestone comes amid growing political unrest, and days after the country confirmed more than one million coronavirus infections.
Experts warn that the peak of the outbreak in Brazil is still weeks away.
On Sunday, the ministry announced that 641 more deaths had been registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 50,617.
Only the US has fared worse, with 2.2 million cases and nearly 120,000 deaths.
