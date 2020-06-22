Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images One Australian Football League player was confirmed to have the virus, prompting a game to be postponed Image caption: One Australian Football League player was confirmed to have the virus, prompting a game to be postponed

Australia has been among the most successful places to tackle the virus – some states have gone weeks without a new case.

But a spike in infections in Victoria is providing the country's biggest concern for some time.

The south-eastern state has recorded more than 100 cases in the past week, mostly in Melbourne. Twelve of the 16 detected today were transmitted inside Australia, unlike many recently which have been infected overseas.

Victoria has extended a state of emergency declaration, re-imposed some lockdown measures, and issued warnings for six virus "hotspots".

"This is part of living with Covid-19," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters today.

"There will be setbacks from time to time, but we have systems to deal with the setbacks."