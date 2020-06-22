Women carry bags after shopping as the city hall eases restrictions and allows commerce to open amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 11, 2020.
Americas fuel record surge in virus cases

  1. Australian 'setbacks' cause concern

    A padlock seals a gate at AFL club Essendon's training oval in Melbourne
    Image caption: One Australian Football League player was confirmed to have the virus, prompting a game to be postponed

    Australia has been among the most successful places to tackle the virus – some states have gone weeks without a new case.

    But a spike in infections in Victoria is providing the country's biggest concern for some time.

    The south-eastern state has recorded more than 100 cases in the past week, mostly in Melbourne. Twelve of the 16 detected today were transmitted inside Australia, unlike many recently which have been infected overseas.

    Victoria has extended a state of emergency declaration, re-imposed some lockdown measures, and issued warnings for six virus "hotspots".

    "This is part of living with Covid-19," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters today.

    "There will be setbacks from time to time, but we have systems to deal with the setbacks."

  2. WHO records highest global cases in 24 hours

    WHO sign
    The World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded the biggest one-day increase in coronavirus cases, with the Americas responsible for most of the new infections.

    The WHO said more than 183,000 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

    Most - more than 50,000 - came from Brazil, followed by the US and India.

    The number of confirmed cases is partly a reflection of increased testing around the world.

  3. Brazil deaths rise above 50,000

    Funeral in Brazil
    Brazil has become the second country, after the US, to register more than 50,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.

    The grim milestone comes amid growing political unrest, and days after the country confirmed more than one million coronavirus infections.

    Experts warn that the peak of the outbreak in Brazil is still weeks away.

    On Sunday, the ministry announced that 641 more deaths had been registered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 50,617.

    Only the US has fared worse, with 2.2 million cases and nearly 120,000 deaths.

