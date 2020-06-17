Football fans rejoice! The English Premier League is set to return today - but not exactly as you might know it.

Fixtures will be played behind closed doors to prevent any further spread of the virus - and for the first 12 matches of the campaign, all player names on the back of shirts will be replaced by "Black Lives Matter" - a reference to protests happening worldwide.

Today's game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United - will be the first of 92 league games packed into a frantic 40 days before the season ends on 26 July.

All games will be broadcast live, with four matches to be shown on the BBC.

Here's all you need to know about the return of the Premier League.