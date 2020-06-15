For a while it seemed like life was slowly but surely going back to normal in China.

But its capital Beijing has been hit by a series of new cases - after almost two months without a local case.

Beijing recorded 36 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday - on Saturday it also reported 36 cases - all of which have been linked to the city's largest wholesale market.

More than 20 neighbourhoods are now in lockdown. Three other provinces across China have also reported confirmed or suspected cases connected to Beijing.

Local media reports say this virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the market.

China's chief epidemiologist of its Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has now said this particularly strain did not resemble the type circulating across the rest of the country - suggesting it came from elsewhere.

For now, however, there's no clear indication of where the strain might have come from.