For a while it seemed like life was slowly but surely going back to normal in China.
But its capital Beijing has been hit by a series of new cases - after almost two months without a local case.
Beijing recorded 36 new locally transmitted cases on Sunday - on Saturday it also reported 36 cases - all of which have been linked to the city's largest wholesale market.
More than 20 neighbourhoods are now in lockdown. Three other provinces across China have also reported confirmed or suspected cases connected to Beijing.
Local media reports say this virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at the market.
China's chief epidemiologist of its Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has now said this particularly strain did not resemble the type circulating across the rest of the country - suggesting it came from elsewhere.
For now, however, there's no clear indication of where the strain might have come from.
Welcome to our coverage
Welcome back to our coverage of the coronavirus
pandemic. As Europe continues to ease restrictions while Asian countries fear a second wave, we will keep you updated on all developments from around the globe.
Here's what you need to know:
In England, shops selling non-essential goods are
allowed to open for the first time in almost three months
But people taking public transport must wear face masks from now on
France also continues to ease lockdown measures: travel to other EU countries is now permitted while cafes and restaurants can
open
Spain will bring the reopening of its borders forward by 10 days, allowing most Europeans to travel in from 21 June
China has seen a new spike, with 36 more cases recorded in Beijing
Iran is also seeing a new rise, with the number of daily deaths topping 100 for the first time in two months
Edited by Owen Amos
All times stated are UK
Cases continue to rise in Beijing
Here's what you need to know: