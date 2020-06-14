Researchers say there was a noticeable rise in vehicles parking outside six hospitals in the city from late August to 1 December 2019. This coincided with an increase in searches for possible coronavirus symptoms such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".
Over 7.7 million cases have been reported
worldwide, along with 430,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins
University
India has reported its highest ever daily jump in cases, confirming 11,929 on Sunday. It's currently the fourth-worst hit country in the world
Meanwhile China has reported 57 new cases, its
highest daily jump since mid-June. Authorities said 36 were reported in Beijing,
where lockdown measures are back in force after the discovery of a cluster of
cases linked to a local market
France’s highest administrative court has ruled
that coronavirus concerns no longer justify a ban on public protests. On
Saturday night, the Council of State said demonstrations can resume so long as they
follow public health protections, are declared in advance, and are not deemed a
risk to public order. The ruling came while unauthorised protests were held in
Paris against police violence and racial injustice
Child psychologists highlight mental health risks of lockdown
Philippa Roxby
Health reporter, BBC News
The delay in getting children and adolescents back to schools is a "national disaster", which is putting their mental health at risk, say leading psychologists.
In an open letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, they say the isolation of lockdown is harming already vulnerable young people.
Highlighting the low risk to children of Covid-19, they call for social distancing measures to be minimised.
It comes after an opinion piece in medical publication The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health warned of the damaging long-term consequences of a lack of face-to-face contact among young people and their peers.
Two-metre rule should only be reduced if supported by the science - Labour
The UK's 2m (6ft) social distancing rule should only be reduced if the scientific evidence supports this, the shadow home secretary has said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commissioned a review into the rule, following warnings that unless it is scrapped the hospitality industry will not be financially viable.
Labour’s Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday that the public health position and the health of the economy “go together” and should not be seen as “in conflict”.
If the UK does reduce the distance required without this being supported by the scientific advice, this could risk a second peak, doing even more damage to the economy, he added.
He said the government should be “vigilant and cautious” and publish the scientific evidence behind its decisions to restore public confidence.
Fact-checking claims the virus might have started in August 2019
There's been criticism of a study from the US suggesting that the coronavirus could have been present in the Chinese city of Wuhan as early as August last year.
The study by Harvard University, which gained significant publicity when it was released earlier this month, has been dismissed by China and had its methodology challenged by independent scientists.
Researchers say there was a noticeable rise in vehicles parking outside six hospitals in the city from late August to 1 December 2019. This coincided with an increase in searches for possible coronavirus symptoms such as "cough" and "diarrhoea".
But an analysis by the BBC has found serious flaws in their conclusions.
Emergency meetings in India as healthcare system struggles
Jill McGivering
South Asia editor
India's home minister, Amit Shah, and Delhi's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, are holding an emergency meeting in the capital to address the continuing rise in coronavirus cases there.
It's their second meeting in less than a week, and comes amid concerns about the city's ability to manage the crisis.
For weeks, the number of new daily cases in Delhi has been steadily rising - and anecdotal evidence suggests the healthcare system is overwhelmed.
Now the chief minister has confirmed plans to requisition nursing homes for coronavirus use. That will make about 5,000 more beds available.
In the future, hotel rooms and banquet halls may be converted too.
On Sunday, the daily total across India rose again with nearly 12 thousand new cases. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are some of the worst affected states.
Latest from the UK
With more lockdown easing set to kick in on Monday, here are some developments from the UK:
