Young people can feel isolated from friends despite the presence of social media

The delay in getting children and adolescents back to schools is a "national disaster", which is putting their mental health at risk, say leading psychologists.

In an open letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, they say the isolation of lockdown is harming already vulnerable young people.

Highlighting the low risk to children of Covid-19, they call for social distancing measures to be minimised.

It comes after an opinion piece in medical publication The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health warned of the damaging long-term consequences of a lack of face-to-face contact among young people and their peers.

